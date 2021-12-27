

















































 
























Nation
 
PAF Black Hawks bring typhoon aid to remote areas of Palawan
 


Philstar.com
December 27, 2021 | 1:05pm





 
PAF Black Hawks bring typhoon aid to remote areas of Palawan
This photo posted on December 27, 2021 shows Philippine Air Force Black Hawk helicopters transporting relief supplies to areas of Palawan.
Tactical Operations Wing West, Philippine Air Force, handout
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force flew in relief supplies to parts of Palawan affected by Super Typhoon Odette over the weekend, its Tactical Operations Wing West said Monday.


On its Facebook page, TOW West said that two Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters brought 60 sacks of rice and another 30 sacks of repacked rice to Linapacan, an island town off the province's main island, on Sunday.



The relief operation was done in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Reisk Reduction and Management Office.


On Saturday — Christmas Day — a similar flight brought 60 sacks of rice and another 30 sacks of repacked rice to Taytay town.


That same day, two PAF Black Hawks also delivered 120 sacks of rice, 60 sacks of assorted goods and 300 family food packs to the distant town of Cagayancillo in the Sulu Sea, a flight that the air force touted as historic for being the first for its helicopters.


"The mission required traversing 290 nautical miles of maritime area from [the provincial capital Puerto Princesa City] to Cagayancillo and vice versa," the air force said.


It said the flight shows "the capability of the [Black Hawk] helicopter in accomplishing various missions and validated the importance of modernization of assets of the Philippine Air Force and [Armed Forces of the Philippines]."


The Philippine Air Force added six Black Hawks to its fleet in December 2020, with further deliveries throughout this year. The final five in an order of 16 units joined the air fleet this month.


 










 









