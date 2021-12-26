

















































 
























Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes waters off Davao Occidental
 


December 26, 2021 | 2:10pm





 
Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes waters off Davao Occidental
 


MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the waters off Davao Occidental the morning after Christmas Day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs reported Sunday.


In a bulletin issued Sunday morning, the state seismology bureau said that the tectonic tremor struck at 10:22 a.m., while its epicenter was recorded some 388 kilometers southeast of Balut Island (Municipality Of Sarangani).


The quake also registered a depth of 64 km.


Phivolcs has yet to issue intensities recorded by the earthquake but warned the public that aftershocks may occur later on.


No structural damage has yet been reported as of this post. 






As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: December 26, 2021 - 11:17am 




Get the latest updates on the earthquake here.







December 26, 2021 - 11:17am 


A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the waters south of Balut Island, Sarangani on Sunday morning.


Phivolcs says the quake was recorded at around 10:22 a.m.


 





December 13, 2021 - 5:51pm 


A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Batangas at around 5:12 p.m. on Monday, Phivolcs says.


Intensity III was felt in Quezon City while Intensity II was reported in San Felipe, Zambales.


Instrumental Intensity I was also felt in Quezon City; Tagaytay City; Batangas City and Calatagan, Batangas.


 





November 29, 2021 - 7:15am 


A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru on Sunday, destroying buildings including a church tower, injuring at least 10 people and sending shock waves across the region.


The strong quake hit at 5:52 am (1052 GMT) at a depth of 131 kilometers (81 miles), according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru.


Civil Defense authorities said at least 10 people were injured, while several houses were destroyed. — AFP







September 27, 2021 - 7:08am 


A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Looc, Occidental Mindoro at 1:12 a.m. on Monday, state volcanologists say.


The following intensities were reported:


Intensity IV

Calatagan, Lian, Lipa City, Malvar and Nasugbu, Batangas

Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan

Cavite City, General Trias City, Naic, Amadeo, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Tagaytay City and Tanza, Cavite

Biñan City and Cabuyao City, Laguna

Las Piñas City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City; City of Manila; Marikina City; Muntinlupa City; Parañaque City; San Juan City; Taguig City; Pateros, Metro Manila

Abra De Ilog, Looc, Lubang and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

Baco, Naujan and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

San Mateo and Taytay, Rizal


Intensity III

 Santo Tomas City, Batangas

 Makati City; Pasay City; Pasig City; Quezon City; Valenzuela City

 Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro

 Antipolo City

 Socorro, Oriental Mindoro

 

Intensity II

Los Baños, Laguna

Palayan City, Nueva Ecija


Intensity I

Arayat, Pampanga







September 8, 2021 - 10:23am 


A 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service says, shaking buildings in the capital. 


The epicenter was 14 kilometers (nine miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the service says. — AFP


















