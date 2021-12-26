Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes waters off Davao Occidental
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the waters off Davao Occidental the morning after Christmas Day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs reported Sunday.
In a bulletin issued Sunday morning, the state seismology bureau said that the tectonic tremor struck at 10:22 a.m., while its epicenter was recorded some 388 kilometers southeast of Balut Island (Municipality Of Sarangani).
The quake also registered a depth of 64 km.
Phivolcs has yet to issue intensities recorded by the earthquake but warned the public that aftershocks may occur later on.
No structural damage has yet been reported as of this post.
Get the latest updates on the earthquake here.
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the waters south of Balut Island, Sarangani on Sunday morning.
Phivolcs says the quake was recorded at around 10:22 a.m.
