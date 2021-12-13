
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
2,570 vaccine doses reach end of shelf life unused in Zamboanga region
                        

                           
Roel PareÃ±o - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 2:33pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
2,570 vaccine doses reach end of shelf life unused in Zamboanga region
Some of the released PDLs prepare to enter a 14-day quarantine at a local hotel in Zamboanga City on May 11, 2020.
Photo courtesy of Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar
                        

                        
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) regional office in the Zamboanga Peninsula has monitored wastage of COVID-19 vaccine doses that were meant for use in the government's inoculation program.



The wastage involved about 2,570 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that reached the end of their shelf life before being administered, said Dr. Mary Germeyn Punzalan, DOH-9 vaccination coordinator.





Punzalan, in a press briefing at DOH-9, said the vaccines that should have been used by November 30 were released and distributed on October 30 and the local government units were given 10 days to utilize the vaccines.



However, the wastage was still within the level set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and DOH central office, said Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, assistant regional director.



He said the vaccines came from the central office and the regional office has sped up distribution to avoid wastage.



"We have some nearly expired vaccines but we have front loaded these to the LGUs and they have committed to utilize the vaccines before the shelf life or expiry reach," Alpichi said.



"We have to speed up the vaccination to avoid the wastage," Alpichi appealed to the LGUs.



Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH-9 director, said the unused vaccines has been sent back to cold storage at the provincial government and will be retrieved by the regional office for accounting.



"The provincial government will have to submit an incident report as to why the vaccines were not utilized which causes the wastage," Brillantes said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      ZAMBOANGA CITY
                                                      ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Laguna bettor bags P83.75-million Mega Lotto jackpot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Laguna bettor bags P83.75-million Mega Lotto jackpot


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
An unnamed bettor will be claiming P83.75-million Mega Lotto 6/25 jackpot, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bongbong-Sara grand caravan orderly – MMDA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The grand caravan launched yesterday by the supporters of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the National Capital Region was orderly, according to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Village exec shot dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 A barangay councilman was shot dead in front of his wife by four unidentified assailants in this city on Saturday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7 Iloilo hospitals cut ties with PhilHealth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7 Iloilo hospitals cut ties with PhilHealth


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Seven hospitals in Iloilo City will not renew their accreditation with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. starting Jan....

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NPA-Agusan spokesman surrenders
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ben Serrano |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An alleged spokesman for the New People’s Army in Agusan del Norte has surrendered to  authorities following intensified military operations in Buenavista town.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Evidence strong vs ex-PNP execs in rifle scam&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Evidence strong vs ex-PNP execs in rifle scam’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has maintained that ombudsman prosecutors were able to present strong evidence against former officials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP ready for reopening of F2F classes next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP ready for reopening of F2F classes next year


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police is gearing up for security deployment as more schools resume face-to-face classes next year,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 25,902 cops get promotion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
25,902 cops get promotion


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has promoted 25,902 police officers, the PNP reported on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno denies neglecting duties as Manila mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno denies neglecting duties as Manila mayor


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday denied that he is neglecting his duties as the city’s chief executive because of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Let court decide on De Lima&rsquo;s request
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Let court decide on De Lima’s request


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday it is up to the court to decide on the request of detained Sen. Leila de...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with