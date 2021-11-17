Zamboanga City man injected with different vaccine brands on same day

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The City Health Office of Zamboanga City is investigating a case of a 42-year-old man who allegedly managed two vaccine doses in the span of two minutes.

The man reportedly received doses of different vaccine brands during a walk-in vaccination rollout program Tuesday in a far-flung village of the city.

The vaccination drive at Barangay La Paz, an uphill village northwest of the city proper, drew hordes of vaccinees who wanted to avoid travel restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, CHO chief, confirmed the incident and said an investigation into lapses that led to it is ongoing.

The incident came to public attention after a worried mother wanted clarification on whether it was safe to receive two different vaccine brands on the same day. She said her son was given two doses.

The 42-year-old vaccine recipient from Barangay Patalon presented a vaccination card indicating he received two different vaccines on the same day at the Barangay La Paz site.

The man said he was issued a vaccination card after his first dose and was advised to sit in a nearby section for observation. Another vaccinator later gave him a second dose and marked his card.

"We are doing fact finding. It could be due to misunderstanding which led to providing the second dose since the areas of the first and second dose rollout were separated," Miravite said, adding the vaccinee has not shown adverse effects from receiving the two doses.