Army uproots, burns P7.6-M of marijuana in Lanao del Sur

A soldier sets on fire piles of marijuana plants uprooted in an upland area in Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

MARAWI CITY, Philippines — Soldiers destroyed a hectare of marijuana plants near a New People's Army lair in Maguing, Lanao del Sur whose occupants they flushed out following an hour-long gunfight.

Police and barangay officials said Thursday the marijuana plants were jointly propagated by a group of NPAs and a certain Lumala, a disgruntled Moro guerilla.

Local officials and traditional leaders in Maguing said personnel of the Army’s 5th Infantry Battalion stumbled early this week on the marijuana plants in an upland area in the municipality while clearing the surroundings of an abandoned NPA hideout nearby.

Army officials estimated the value of the marijuana at P7.6 million.

Lt. Col. Romulus Rabara, commanding officer of the 5th IB, said Thursday they would not have discovered the marijuana farm if not for the tips from vigilant Maranao informants in Maguing helping push the government’s anti-narcotics campaign forward.