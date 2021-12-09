
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Army uproots, burns P7.6-M of marijuana in Lanao del Sur
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 9:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Army uproots, burns P7.6-M of marijuana in Lanao del Sur
A soldier sets on fire piles of marijuana plants uprooted in an upland area in Maguing, Lanao del Sur. 
via The STAR / John Unson
                        

                        
MARAWI CITY, Philippines — Soldiers destroyed a hectare of marijuana plants near a New People's Army lair in Maguing, Lanao del Sur whose occupants they flushed out following an hour-long gunfight.



Police and barangay officials said Thursday the marijuana plants were jointly propagated by a group of NPAs and a certain Lumala, a disgruntled Moro guerilla.



Local officials and traditional leaders in Maguing said personnel of the Army’s 5th Infantry Battalion stumbled early this week on the marijuana plants in an upland area in the municipality while clearing the surroundings of an abandoned NPA hideout nearby.



Army officials estimated the value of the marijuana at P7.6 million.



Lt. Col. Romulus Rabara, commanding officer of the 5th IB, said Thursday they would not have discovered the marijuana farm if not for the tips from vigilant Maranao informants in Maguing helping push the government’s anti-narcotics campaign forward.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LANAO DEL SUR
                                                      MARIJUANA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Para&ntilde;aque now Philippines 5th richest city &ndash; DOF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parañaque now Philippines 5th richest city – DOF


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Parañaque is now the fifth richest city in the country, earning P6.3 billion in local revenue generation in 2020, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No more active COVID-19 cases in Philippine jails
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There are no more active COVID-19 cases in detention facilities nationwide, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology  reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Man found dead in car
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man was found dead in a car in Calaca, Batangas yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UPCAT suspended for second year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UPCAT suspended for second year


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines will not administer its college admission test for the second year in a row due to the COVID...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop, traffic enforcer, tanod held for extortion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A policeman, a traffic enforcer and a village watchman were arrested in this town on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from motorists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila down to 105 daily
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila down to 105 daily


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila has continued to decrease, with the OCTA Research Group projecting a good...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Pfizer, AstraZeneca jabs arriving this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Pfizer, AstraZeneca jabs arriving this week


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than one million doses of US-made Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country last night to further boost the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 Makati hospitals now COVID-19-free
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 Makati hospitals now COVID-19-free


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Makati Medical Center and Ospital ng Makati have zero COVID-19 patients, the city government reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Woman held for P8.5 million ecstasy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Woman held for P8.5 million ecstasy


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anti-narcotics agents arrested a woman after she allegedly accepted a parcel containing 4,970 tablets of the party drug Ecstasy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Group offers free legal aid to journalists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group offers free legal aid to journalists


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Philippine Bar Association yesterday offered free legal services to journalists who are facing a complaint for libe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with