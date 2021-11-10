Boat capsizes off Cebu; 1 missing, 9 rescued

CEBU, Philippines — Nine persons were rescued while another remained missing when their boat capsized while crossing Hilutungan Channel off the coast of Mactan yesterday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-Central Visayas office said it received a report on the sea mishap at around 2:16 a.m.

Initial investigation showed the boat, which had departed from Olango Island, was on its way to Lapu-Lapu City when it was hit by big waves.

A vessel traveling to Tagbilaran Port rescued eight of the 10 passengers of the ill-fated boat.

Erick Salcedo, PCG-Region 7 information officer, said another passenger was rescued in Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu and is reportedly in good condition.

Search and rescue operations for the missing passenger are ongoing. –/The Freeman