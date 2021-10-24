
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
86 BARMM officials graduate from 2-year training
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
October 24, 2021 | 12:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
86 BARMM officials graduate from 2-year training
The 86 graduates are from the five provinces of the Bangsamoro region.
(John Unson)
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A group of local government operations officers graduated Friday from a two-year course to help them better serve constituents in the Bangsamoro region.



Regional officials told reporters who covered the event that the training the 86 LGOOs went through was meant to ensure their efficiency in serving the residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.



Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM’s local government minister, said Friday the 86 trainees are from the five component provinces of the Bangsamoro region —Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.



He said the Bangsamoro regional leadership is grateful to the Local Government Academy of the Department of the Interior and Local Government for helping the Ministry of the Interior and Local Goverment-BARMM for the training.



Sinarimbo called the 86 LGOOs public service “frontliners” who are to serve BARMM residents regardless of religions and ethnic identities.



"These graduates, I am mighty proud of, will form part of the core of the MILG. With this training and the values instilled in them, I am sure they will become instruments of good governance in the Bangsamoro autonomous region," Sinarimbo said.  



The graduation rites on Friday were held at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex inside the 32-hectare BARMM capitol and was graced by Thelma Vicina of DILG's Local Government Academy, DILG Assistant Secretary Florida Dijan and Bangsamoro Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua.



BARMM chief minister Ahod Ebrahim spoke to the 86 LGOOs during the program by teleconference and challenged them to live up to the ideals of the newly-created Bangsamoro region.



The still 29-month BARMM that replaced the 29-year-old Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in early 2019 is a product of 22 years of peace talks between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands join nationwide caravan for Robredo, Kiko Pangilinan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands join nationwide caravan for Robredo, Kiko Pangilinan


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Major thoroughfares in various parts of the country turned pink yesterday as thousands joined motorcades in support of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PAF to get 5 new cargo planes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 October 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Air Force will get five new C-130J cargo planes to boost its fleet next year for humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte in green, Bongbong Marcos in red as they visit Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte in green, Bongbong Marcos in red as they visit Cebu


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte landed at the Cebu-Mactan International Airport as seen in photos released on her social media...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P500 million &lsquo;hot&rsquo; luxury cars found in showrooms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P500 million ‘hot’ luxury cars found in showrooms


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs  may confiscate around 300 allegedly smuggled luxury cars with an estimated market value of P500 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Negros mayor tests positive for COVID-19 again
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 October 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mayor Neil Lizares of Talisay City in Negros Occidental has contracted COVID-19 again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Authorities limit access as thousands flock to Manila's dolomite beach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Authorities limit access as thousands flock to Manila's dolomite beach


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Asked about holding people in queues outside the gates, Meimban said: "We've done that already, it only made congestion outside...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP warns vs passport, COVID-19 test scammers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP warns vs passport, COVID-19 test scammers


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police urged people to take extra precautions and shun individuals offering passport appointments...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weekend road repairs resume
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weekend road repairs resume


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Public Works and Highways resumed on Friday night repair works along EDSA and España Boulevard in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig license inspector nabbed for extortion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig license inspector nabbed for extortion


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
A business licensing inspector of the Pasig City government was arrested on Friday for alleged extortion.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bohol, Boracay to accept fully vaxxed tourists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bohol, Boracay to accept fully vaxxed tourists


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated tourists need to present only their vaccination cards when they visit Bohol and Boracay starting next month,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with