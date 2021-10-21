
































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Landslide traps 10 along Zamboanga del Sur highway
                        

                           
Roel Pareño - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 1:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Landslide traps 10 along Zamboanga del Sur highway
Local rescuers pull out muddied victims from vehicles that were trapped by a landslide Wednesday afternoon along the hillside highway in Barangay Gatub, Lakewood town, Zamboanga del Sur.
(Photo courtesy of the Lakewood LGU)
                        

                        
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A landslide along a hillside highway in Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur left seven vehicles trapped on Wednesday, authorities said.



The Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) of Lakewood reported that at least 10 passengers were hurt after they were hit by the raging mud and debris along the highway of Barangay Gatub.



Debris from the landslide covered a long stretch of the road and temporarily closed it to traffic.



The MDRRMO reported that the landslide occurred following the incessant rain in Lakewood town.



The local government immediately deployed backhoes to help local rescuers extricate the trapped motorists. People caught in the landslide were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.



The highway has since been cleared and is now passable.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LANDSLIDES
                                                      ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
