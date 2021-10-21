Landslide traps 10 along Zamboanga del Sur highway

Local rescuers pull out muddied victims from vehicles that were trapped by a landslide Wednesday afternoon along the hillside highway in Barangay Gatub, Lakewood town, Zamboanga del Sur.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A landslide along a hillside highway in Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur left seven vehicles trapped on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) of Lakewood reported that at least 10 passengers were hurt after they were hit by the raging mud and debris along the highway of Barangay Gatub.

Debris from the landslide covered a long stretch of the road and temporarily closed it to traffic.

The MDRRMO reported that the landslide occurred following the incessant rain in Lakewood town.

The local government immediately deployed backhoes to help local rescuers extricate the trapped motorists. People caught in the landslide were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

The highway has since been cleared and is now passable.