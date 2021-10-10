
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Drug den operator, 4 others arrested in Tacurong City
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 11:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Drug den operator, 4 others arrested in Tacurong City
The five suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution.
Philstar.com / John Unson
                        

                        
TACURONG CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency a drug den operator and four others in an operation here Friday that the local police assisted.



In a statement Sunday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 identified the suspect as Jomar Patiño, 35, long wanted for distribution of shabu here and in nearby towns in Sultan Kudarat province.



PDEA-12 agents and members of the Tacurong City police found P78,400 worth of shabu in his hideout in Barangay Baras here that they searched for drugs and firearms based on a warrant issued by a local court.



Patiño reportedly allowed his contacts to sniff shabu in groups in his hideout.



Four persons inside the den, Crystal Galey Palmes, 20, John Berry Nimes, 29, Rogen Oncino, 36, and the 72-year-old Felipe Panes, were also arrested, now clamped down, along with Patiño, in a detention facility.



The PDEA-12 shall prosecute the suspects for violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY (PDEA)
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati shuts down 3 restaurants
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The city government of Makati has closed down three restaurants for operating without a business permit.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lopez backs out of Manila mayoral race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lopez backs out of Manila mayoral race


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manila District 1 Rep. Manny Lopez, who was earlier endorsed by President Duterte as his bet for the city’s mayoral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 33 Ilocos candidates running unopposed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Thirty-three candidates in Ilocos region are running unopposed in next year’s elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Maring, Nando to merge into severe tropical storm&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Maring, Nando to merge into severe tropical storm’


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Maring and Tropical Depression Nando may merge into a severe tropical storm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 New Bulacan cop chief assumes post
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bulacan has a new police chief.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP checks cops with kin running in elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP checks cops with kin running in elections


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has ordered an inventory of police officers who have relatives running...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P4.8 million smuggled cigarettes seized
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Smuggled cigarettes worth around P4.8 million were seized from two Malaysian-styled wooden-hulled motor boats, locally known as jungkong, near an island east of this city on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 6/58 lotto pot to hit P174 million
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is seen to reach P174 million by tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More Bukidnon town residents get aid from Bong Go
                              


                              

                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go’s outreach team carried out its third day of relief work for low-income households suffering from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in two more towns in Bukidnon on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 women 'one-on-one' in North Cotabato gubernatorial race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 women 'one-on-one' in North Cotabato gubernatorial race


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two women are aspiring for the gubernatorial seat of North Cotabato, something first ever in the political history of central...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with