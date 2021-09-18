



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Pisay Ilocos community decry sexual harassment vs teacher
                        

                           
Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 5:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pisay Ilocos community decry sexual harassment vs teacher
Building of the Philippine Science High School-Ilocos Region Campus as uploaded on its Facebook page on Feb. 3, 2019.
Facebook / Pisay Ilocos
                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Close to 300 alumni of the Philippine Science High School-Ilocos Region Campus (PSHS Ilocos) urged administrators to ensure justice for the victims of sexual harassment after several students and graduates exposed lewd acts by one of its teachers.



“We find it utterly reprehensible that the person who is allegedly responsible for such dastardly acts remains scot-free and that he can continue victimizing students for as long as he goes unpunished,” an open letter posted on social media said.



They said the number of incidents suggests that school authorities might have concealed the actions of the "sexual predator", allowing impunity to reign.



“We urgently call on our alma mater and relevant authorities to preventively suspend and file criminal proceedings against this staff who perpetrated these crimes and those who helped cover up the suffering that our fellow Pisayers should not have had to endure,” they added.



The alumni also urged the school administration to afford the victims financial, legal and psychological aid.



On September 13, a student posted on Twitter his ordeal in the hands of his teacher, who sent him sexually charged photographs and messages. He detailed how his teacher sent him a photo of his genitals and nagged him to also send a picture of his' for two hours. The teacher also told him that he wanted to masturbate and needed a photograph of his private part. He said the teacher threatened him with his grades.  



Several students and alumni shared similar ordeals they suffered from the same teacher which dated back to 2015. According to the victims, the teacher sent messages on sexual topics and masturbation.



'Academic boycott'



In a statement, the PSHS Ilocos graduating class of 2022 warned that they would boycott all academic activities if the school fails to investigate and resolve the issue and acknowledge the victims.  



“We ask for reform on how the school treats such situations, and for the faculty and staff to be more thoroughly vetted for pedophilla, sexual harassment and assault,” the statement of class 2022 read. 



“This has happened before, and if this goes unnoticed, it may very well happen again. As an institute of learning that upholds truth, the school administration should be responsible for creating a safe environment for its students,” the graduating class added.



The alumni and 2022 graduating batch lauded the courage of the victims who came out to tell their stories to warn others. They also assured them of their support.



“We assure them that we are one with them in seeking justice and accountability and that we are ready to extend support to them to the best of our ability. We call on the survivors to collectively band together to strengthen their resolve and struggle to have the perpetrator and those who helped tolerate his acts jailed behind bars,” the PSHS alumni said.



“Please know that this is an issue that we deem with utmost importance. We will not stand for the injustice and wrongdoing against the victims of this issue. With this, we hope you will be given time to heal and tobe served justice you deserve,” batch 2022 said.



'School taking action'



PSHS Ilocos Campus Director Ronnalee Orteza confirmed that they received a formal sexual harassment complaint against one of their faculty in her September 15 statement. She did not name the teacher.



“We would like to reiterate that the campus condemns sexual harassment in all forms,” she stated.



Orteza said they cannot disclose details of the school’s course of action but assured that they are already taking appropriate steps to deal with the complaint. 



“While reaching out to the school’s administration may seem challenging at times and we acknowledge the power of social media as the easiest recourse to raise concerns and for these to be acted upon, processing incidents through the proper forum is important for justice to be swiftly and properly served while upholding due process and the rule of law,” she added. 



Orteza stated that they would immediately provide psychological debriefing for the victim. 



The director encouraged scholars and parents to lodge reports on similar cases with their complaint desk officer or through the complaintdesk@irc.pshs.edu.ph.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SEXUAL HARASSMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tangled t-shirt stops LRT-2 train trips
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tangled t-shirt stops LRT-2 train trips


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A t-shirt that ended up tangled with overhead wires caused the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to briefly stop its operations yesteday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Mandatory COVID-19  jabs for workers illegal’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday rejected the move of the Davao City government to require all its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it is against the law.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Abu financer killed in Sulu raid
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A suspected financer of Abu Sayyaf bandits was killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in Luuk, Sulu yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bello urged: Hold pols liable for abusing TUPAD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bello urged: Hold pols liable for abusing TUPAD


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A workers’ group is asking Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III to hold accountable politicians...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sandigan junks Maguindanao mayor’s bid to dismiss raps
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has affirmed its ruling denying the bid of Mayor Umbra Dilangalen of Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao to dismiss the graft case filed against him in connection with a P5-million water project.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Indigenous tribes want South Cotabato&rsquo;s copper deposits mined
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Indigenous tribes want South Cotabato’s copper deposits mined


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Top leaders of the T’boli and Blaan royalties in South Cotabato signed this week a manifesto urging the Sangguniang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 53 areas under lockdown in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
53 areas under lockdown in Quezon City


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government has placed more areas under special concern lockdown  this week, bringing the total to 53.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Muntinlupa village to suspend personnel caught without masks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Muntinlupa village to suspend personnel caught without masks


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A barangay captain in Muntinlupa signed an executive order on Thursday that would suspend barangay employees who fail to wear...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BOC seizes 826 smuggled spiders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BOC seizes 826 smuggled spiders


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs intercepted three packages containing at least 826 spiders during an operation at the Central Mail Exchange...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cargo ship runs aground in Batangas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Arnell Ozaeta |
                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A cargo ship from Iloilo bound for Manila ran aground in the waters of Lobo town in Batangas on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with