Another cop dies of COVID-19

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A policeman assigned in Batangas died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

S/Sgt. Ni-o Sandoval, 35, complained of chest pain and died on the way to the Lipa Medix Medical Center.

Col. Glicerio Cansilao, Batangas police director, said Sandoval’s swab test showed that he was positive for COVID-19.

The patient was the 111th member of the police force to die of COVID since last year.