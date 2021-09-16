Woman, 87, dies in fire

MANILA, Philippines — A grandmother died after she was trapped in a fire that broke out at a residential area in Parañaque City before dawn yesterday.

Firefighters retrieved the body of Lolita Matadling, 87, after the blaze.

Fire volunteer Patrick Ortega, 25, and Narcisa Monteverde, 72, were injured, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Arson probers said the fire started on the second floor of the house owned by Matadling’s son along Kaingin Road in Barangay Sto. Niño at past 1 a.m.

Seventy-four fire trucks and four ambulances responded to the scene.

The fire reached the second alarm and was declared under control at around 2:20 a.m.

Barangay officials arrested Matadling’s 26-year-old grandson, who had allegedly threatened to set their house on fire.

The fire spread to at least 30 houses in the area, leaving 60 families homeless.

Damage to property was placed at P100,000.

The BFP said separate fires struck a vulcanizing shop in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa and a residential area in Barangay Bangkal, Makati yesterday.