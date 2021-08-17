Go nearly figures in helicopter crash

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go nearly figured in an air accident while on his way to Basilan on Saturday after the helicopter he was riding lost altitude.

Go, chair of the Senate committee on health, was set to inaugurate two Malasakit Centers in Basilan and Zamboanga City when the incident occurred.

He said the helicopter was bouncing in the air and its engine making strange noises.

Go said the pilot informed him that downdraft was hitting the helicopter.

“I arrived a little late here because I almost had an accident earlier in Basilan,” Go said before the launch of the 136th Malasakit Center in Zamboanga City.

“I don’t know what happened to the helicopter. From around 400 feet above, it plunged and swerved from side to side before it landed.”

The military has yet to release details of the incident.

Go said he thought he would die that day.

“Perhaps it’s not my time yet to die. I believe that if it is your time, God will take you or Allah will take you. Wherever you hide, even under the seats, death will take you,” he said.

The senator said he was thankful that no one was hurt in the incident.

The experience, he said, made him vow to make the most of his life by helping poor Filipinos.

Before opening the Malasakit Center in Zamboanga, Go led the launch of a similar health assistance facility at the Basilan General Hospital.