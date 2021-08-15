



































































 




   







   















Transport group: Air purifier requirement in Cebu a 'band-aid solution' to pandemic
Jeepney drivers on June 25, 2020 check their engine at Tandang Sora Jeepney Terminal in Quezon City.
Transport group: Air purifier requirement in Cebu a 'band-aid solution' to pandemic

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2021 - 3:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A Cebu-based transport group on Sunday hit Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia's memorandum requiring air purifiers for every public utility vehicle driver and conductor, calling it a band-aid solution.



The Department of Health said in 2020 that it is not endorsing the use of the wearable purifiers, saying "mask wearing, handwashing and physical distancing remain to be our best protection." The department stopped short of commenting on whether the devices work.





In a statement, Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide-Cebu (Piston-Cebu) said that "genuine health solutions to the pandemic" are needed more than requiring the air purifiers.



To recall, Garcia issued a provincial memorandum requiring drivers and conductors on public transport to have their own wearable air purifiers starting Monday, August 16.



"The air purifier is a mere band-aid solution. What the people need now is to hasten the distribution of free and safe vaccines, and free swab testing," Greg Perez, chairperson of Piston-Cebu said in Cebuano. 



"Mass testing and contact tracing should also be strengthened, and treatment for COVID-19 positive patients should be free."



RELATED: Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ



Over the coronavirus pandemic, air purifier products have been said to remove airborne pollutants including viruses, bacteria, and dust from the wearer's personal space.



The DOH has so far not endorsed the use of necklace air purifiers that claim to kill bacteria or viruses or protect wearers from COVID-19. 



"While these devices do not pose any harm, the DOH currently does not recommend using these devices due to the lack of evidence of efficacy," it said in an advisory in October 2020. 



"Further, the DOH emphasizes that wearing of necklace air purifiers does not replace the need to practice minimum health standards."



RELATED: ‘Misinformation complicates COVID crisis in Cebu’



'Air purifiers an added expense on ordinary drivers'



Piston-Cebu in its statement Sunday added that now that the air purifier memorandum of the governor has been passed, it should be made free and should be provided by the government as this is just an additional expense on the part of the ordinary drivers and conductors.



As it currently stands, jeepney drivers and operators in areas under quarantine are already expected to enforce quarantine rules in their units, which can only take in half of their capacity due to social distancing rules. 



Some transport workers have reported being made to pay for passengers not wearing their masks properly on public utility vehicles. 



"We are still facing a crisis with this pandemic. The drivers have had no income for many months because of the lockdown and the new policies imposed on public transportation," Perez said. 



"The air purifier is just an additional expense on the part of the drivers and conductors," he added. 



Due to the stricter protocols, drivers in Metro Manila only earn an estimated P250 per day. Some have stopped plying their routes altogether after operating at a loss.



Piston-Cebu in its statement also urged for immediate government assistance of P10,000 for workers affected by pandemic restrictions.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

