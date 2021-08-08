



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Lanao del Sur lawyer is first woman appointed Bangsamoro regional state prosecutor
Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. (left) and Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra Among visit the newly-appointed Regional State Prosecutor Rohairah Ampuan Lao at her office in this undated photo.
via The STAR/John Unson

                     

                        

                           
Lanao del Sur lawyer is first woman appointed Bangsamoro regional state prosecutor

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2021 - 5:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — lawyer Rohairah Ampuan Lao has been appointed the first female regional prosecutor for the five-province Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, a development welcomed by the local community.



Never has the national government designated a woman as regional prosecutor for the predominantly Muslim provinces in the south since the dawn of the campaign for Moro autonomy in the 1970s.

 

The appointment of Lao, who hails from Lanao del Sur, as regional state prosecutor, or RSP, for the Bangsamoro region took effect on July 12.



Lao, provincial prosecutor for Maguindanao since February 2016, took over from the now retired RSP Ramy Guiling, who is also from Lanao del Sur. She took her oath of office on July 23.



Never has a woman become an RSP for Moro provinces since the inception by President Ferdinand Marcos in the 1970s of Moro autonomy, first under the Office of the Regional Commissioner and, subsequently, the Lupong Tagapagpaganap ng Pook for Regions 9 and 12.



Among the first to express appreciation of Lao’s appointment as RSP for BARMM was the Women's Organization of Rajah Mamalu Descendants, representing the women in the non-Moro indigenous Teduray community in central Mindanao.



"That, for us, is an inspiration," the group said in a statement Sunday.



Women in the Regional Advisory Council of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Multi-Sector Advisory Board of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division Army told reporters Sunday they are grateful to the Department of Justice for Lao's appointment.



Lao became popular while still Maguindanao’s provincial prosecutor for having secured convictions for crimes against women and children and in high-profile drug trafficking and other criminal cases.



BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, spokesperson of the regional government, said they are ready to extend support to the office of the new RSP.



Sinarimbo, also a lawyer, said while functions and powers of the DOJ are not devolved to BARMM, it is incumbent upon them to support the operation of its offices in the core territory of the Bangsamoro region.



Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Mayor Majul Gandamra of Marawi City, where Lao is to hold office, also separately assured her of support.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
                                                      LANAO DEL SUR
                                                      MARAWI CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Benguet farmers fear financial losses from Metro Manila ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Benguet farmers fear financial losses from Metro Manila ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Prices of vegetables are expected to go down since fewer people will be out to buy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City vaccinates 1 million residents, workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City vaccinates 1 million residents, workers


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Over one million residents and workers in Quezon City have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, local officials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Strict border control imposed in Luzon provinces
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Strict border control was implemented yesterday in provinces in Luzon as nearby areas were placed on lockdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 6 held in Baguio for fake COVID-19 test results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
6 held in Baguio for fake COVID-19 test results


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two of the six were from as far away as Bukidnon and Zamboanga City, although others were from Metro Manila, Bulacan and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P3.4 million shabu seized from guard in Taguig
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P3.4 million shabu seized from guard in Taguig


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anti-narcotics operatives confiscated around P3.4 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride from a security guard during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 QC barangay chiefs told to explain 'no vaccination card, no quarantine pass' policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QC barangay chiefs told to explain 'no vaccination card, no quarantine pass' policy


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The ARTA in its show-cause orders said that the two village officials' alleged directive runs contrary to a memorandum issued...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Voters&rsquo; registration in ECQ, MECQ areas suspended
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Voters’ registration in ECQ, MECQ areas suspended


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Edd Gumban, file

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9,658 ECQ violators caught in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9,658 ECQ violators caught in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 9,658 persons were accosted in the National Capital Region for violating curfew and other protocols during the enhanced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson to PNP: End illegal data gathering
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson to PNP: End illegal data gathering


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The denial by the Philippine National Police leadership that the PNP was engaged in illegal data gathering in some barangays...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marikina to ramp up jab drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marikina to ramp up jab drive


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Marikina City government will ramp up its vaccination drive against COVID-19 this week, increasing its inoculation average...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with