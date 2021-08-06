Scammers using Sara Duterteâ€™s name surrender

MANILA, Philippines — Six members of a scam group targeting politicians, government officials and business investors have surrendered to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), an official announced yesterday.

The suspects worked for the Cerbito-Fernandez organized crime ring, which allegedly used the name of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in soliciting money supposedly to raise funds for her campaign in next year’s general elections, according to NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

Danao said at least 209 government officials and businessmen were victimized by the group.

The suspects surrendered to the NCRPO on July 30.

The group is reportedly led by Patrick Orinio Cerbito, alias Patrick Fernandez, Ramon Segundo, Antonio Cerbito and Anthony Segundo, police said.

Danao said the scammers posed as government officials and offered contract biddings and other forms of assistance in exchange for money.

According to the NCRPO report, the group misrepresented Davao City assistant administrator Tristan Dwight Domingo and the Philippine Ports Authority in their illegal fund solicitation.

Danao, who previously headed the Davao City police, said the group has established a system and designated its hired accomplices as researchers, callers and receivers.

“They used social media platforms such as Viber and Facebook in their illegal activities,” Danao said.

Authorities said the group has victimized government officials and businessmen based in Baguio, Cabanatuan City, Cagayan, Davao, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Laguna, Leyte, Negros Oriental, Quezon, Pangasinan and Tarlac.

Danao vowed to track down the leaders and other members of the group.

Carpio, daughter of President Duterte, warned the public to be wary of scammers using her name in fraud and illegal fund solicitation.

She urged the people to report those soliciting money under the guise of raising funds for her political campaign to davaocitymayor@gmail.com or seek assistance from the National Bureau of Investigation and Davao City police. – Edith Regalado