



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
QC puts limit on purchases to prevent panic buying, brings back quarantine passes
A police officer mans a checkpoint on Tabigo Street at Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The area is on lockdown after several residents were tested positive for COVID-19.  
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
QC puts limit on purchases to prevent panic buying, brings back quarantine passes

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 11:45am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City said it will impose a limit on the number of items a person may buy per day during the two-week enhanced community quarantine period starting August 6.



QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement that she issued Ordinance No. SP-2948 limiting the purchase of goods of a person per day to avoid panic buying and hoarding.





"We have to impose limits to avoid panic buying and hoarding that may lead to supply problems and could prevent other citizens from purchasing the needs of their families during the ECQ," Belmonte added.



Under the ordinance, a person can buy a maximum of five cans of sardines per brand and up to ten cans per brand of other canned goods like meat loaf and corned beef .Other limitations for consumer or buyers per day may be seen here.



The QC mayor assured residents that there will be enough food supply and delivery of goods will continue during the lockdown period.



The ordinance will take effect midnight of August 6, the start of the ECQ period in Metro Manila. Quezon City like the rest of Metro Manila will be under an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. during the said period.



Belmonte said Quezon City will also revive the use of quarantine passes, "issued by the barangay to no more than one person per household, preferably to a person who is fully-vaccinated and otherwise does not have a company ID or other [authorized persons outside of residence] ID."



She added that, during the period, only persons heading to and from work, authorized persons and those with confirmed vaccination schedules are allowed to go out.



Belmonte said the QC local government is also imposing a liquor ban.



Other guidelines for the ECQ period may be read here.



No home quarantine



The city mayor also said that their latest guidelines prohibits home quarantine for confirmed COVID-19 cases and symptomatic close-contacts.



“They must be transferred to the city’s hospitals, HOPE community caring facilities, barangay isolation facilities and national government-accredited isolation hotels,” the QC Public Information Office release read.



The city government may also declare modified Special Concern Lockdown over a dwelling, or authorize it as a temporary quarantine facility. — Kristine Joy Patag



--



Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      JOY BELMONTE
                                                      QUEZON CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cavite town mayor resigns
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Citing old age and health reasons, Mayor Walter Echevarria Jr. of General Mariano Alvarez town in Cavite resigned from his post yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 5 cops tagged in kidnap-slay of woman dismissed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ordered yesterday the dismissal of five policemen in Nueva Ecija who allegedly kidnapped for ransom and murdered a woman from Cavite.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOH probes death of vaccinated priest
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 July 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Health is looking into the death of a priest who tested positive for COVID-19, an official said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 132 Cebu health workers get COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Caecent No-ot Magsumbol |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Amid a shortage in health care personnel as COVID-19 cases rise, 132 medical workers in Cebu City have contracted the virus in the past two weeks.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Prepare COVID-19 dead burial grounds, Aklan LGUs told
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Local government units in Aklan have been asked to prepare burial grounds for those who died of COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte pushes local food security plans for future crises
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte pushes local food security plans for future crises


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There should be food security action plans at the local level to ensure that people are prepared for future crises, Quezon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to strictly enforce curfew, border control
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to strictly enforce curfew, border control


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday ordered police officers to strictly enforce longer curfew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco suspends disconnections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco suspends disconnections


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila Electric Co. will implement a no disconnection policy anew in areas under enhanced community quarantine and modified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 24,352 fully vaccinated Makati seniors get P1K
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
24,352 fully vaccinated Makati seniors get P1K


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 24,352 fully vaccinated senior citizens in Makati have each received a P1,000 gift certificate that the city government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Community pantries urged: Work with LGUs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Community pantries urged: Work with LGUs


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Community pantry organizers should coordinate with local government units to ensure the house-to-house distribution of goods...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with