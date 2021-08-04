QC puts limit on purchases to prevent panic buying, brings back quarantine passes

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City said it will impose a limit on the number of items a person may buy per day during the two-week enhanced community quarantine period starting August 6.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement that she issued Ordinance No. SP-2948 limiting the purchase of goods of a person per day to avoid panic buying and hoarding.

"We have to impose limits to avoid panic buying and hoarding that may lead to supply problems and could prevent other citizens from purchasing the needs of their families during the ECQ," Belmonte added.

Under the ordinance, a person can buy a maximum of five cans of sardines per brand and up to ten cans per brand of other canned goods like meat loaf and corned beef .Other limitations for consumer or buyers per day may be seen here.

The QC mayor assured residents that there will be enough food supply and delivery of goods will continue during the lockdown period.

The ordinance will take effect midnight of August 6, the start of the ECQ period in Metro Manila. Quezon City like the rest of Metro Manila will be under an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. during the said period.

Belmonte said Quezon City will also revive the use of quarantine passes, "issued by the barangay to no more than one person per household, preferably to a person who is fully-vaccinated and otherwise does not have a company ID or other [authorized persons outside of residence] ID."

She added that, during the period, only persons heading to and from work, authorized persons and those with confirmed vaccination schedules are allowed to go out.

Belmonte said the QC local government is also imposing a liquor ban.

Other guidelines for the ECQ period may be read here.

No home quarantine

The city mayor also said that their latest guidelines prohibits home quarantine for confirmed COVID-19 cases and symptomatic close-contacts.

“They must be transferred to the city’s hospitals, HOPE community caring facilities, barangay isolation facilities and national government-accredited isolation hotels,” the QC Public Information Office release read.

The city government may also declare modified Special Concern Lockdown over a dwelling, or authorize it as a temporary quarantine facility. — Kristine Joy Patag

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.