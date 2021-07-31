



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Seawater desalination machines up for delivery to Sulu
Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim and Regional Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo presented Friday to reporters the desalination facilities bound for Sulu island towns.
Philstar.com/John Unson

                     

                        

                           
Seawater desalination machines up for delivery to Sulu

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 4:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Reporters and state auditors on Friday together tasted and found alright the desalinated seawater produced by new machines bound for island towns in Sulu.



The desalination machines, procured by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao from the Water Equipment Technology Industries Inc. (WetII), are for island municipalities where drinking water is so scarce.



The MILG-BARMM and the WetII are to deliver starting next week the desalination machines to four Sulu island towns -- Pata, Panglima Tahil, Pandami and Pangutaran.



The MILG-BARMM and the office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim shall also provide selected areas in Tawi-Tawi with desalination machines, according to Regional Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.



The P114 million worth water supply project for Sulu and Tawi-Tawi is something officials of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, that operated for 29 years until its replacement in 2019 by BARMM, never ever ventured on.



Sinarimbo, Ebrahim and Donna Paiso, a representative of WetII, together showed on Friday to reporters and a team led by Auditor Bernard Sero from the Commission on Audit how the machines work while still at the Polloc Sea Port in Parang, Maguidanao.



BARMM officials, Paiso and reporters invited to witness the event took turns tasting the desalinated water siphoned from the sea at one side of the port, about 15 kilometers from the Bangsamoro capitol in Cotabato City.



“This project was launched to address the longtime scarcity of safe drinking in island towns in Sulu and in certain areas in Tawi-Tawi,” Murad said in a brief talk during the activity.



The BARMM government launched just two weeks ago a P400 million worth water supply project for half of the more than 90 barangays in Marawi City.



Many of the barangays in Marawi City have not even reeled off from the devastation wrought by the May 23 to Oct. 16, 2017 deadly conflict there that the Maute terror group instigated. 



Gerry Salapuddin, administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Authority, said Saturday the water supply program of the still 27-month BARMM government is something that local executives should help push forward.



“Safe drinking water is so essential for good health of impoverished Moro people, particularly children in areas where they do not have enough of it,” Salapuddin, who hails from Basilan, said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      WATER SUPPLY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA to Army: Stop &lsquo;huge&rsquo; cash advances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA to Army: Stop ‘huge’ cash advances


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit  has asked the Philippine Army to stop the practice of granting “extremely huge” cash...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delta variant  detected  in Bulacan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delta variant  detected  in Bulacan


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Bulacan has recorded its first case of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOH probes death of vaccinated priest
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 July 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Health is looking into the death of a priest who tested positive for COVID-19, an official said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mayors to set common policies for ECQ
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The mayors of Metro Manila will “synchronize” policies that will be enforced in the metropolis’ 16 cities and one town during the enhanced community quarantine beginning next week, Navotas Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fake NBI agent falls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fake NBI agent falls


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A man was arrested for posing as a National Bureau of Investigation agent last week, an official said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Non-essential travelers barred from entering Baguio City for a week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Non-essential travelers barred from entering Baguio City for a week


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Citing the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Baguio City will no longer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7 Delta cases reported in Pasig  Tupas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7 Delta cases reported in Pasig  Tupas


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pasig has seven cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Mayor Vico Sotto reported on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec to suspend voters&rsquo; registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec to suspend voters’ registration


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections will suspend voters’ registration in the National Capital Region , which will be placed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drug lord witness vs De Lima dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drug lord witness vs De Lima dies


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Convicted drug lord Vicente Sy died on Thursday, the Bureau of Corrections aid yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P5.2 million shabu in parcels intercepted
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs  has foiled an attempt to smuggle three parcels containing methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu out of the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with