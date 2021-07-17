Weeklong free MRT-3  rides for PWD passengers

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will provide free rides for persons with disability (PWDs) starting today until Friday.

The MRT-3 management said yesterday PWD commuters should present their PWD cards to the rail line’s guards.

The rail line decided to give free rides to PWD commuters in observance of the 43rd National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week.

Passengers should continue observing health and safety protocols against the coronavirus like wearing a face mask and face shield, physical distancing and refraining from talking or taking cell phone calls while in the trains, it added.