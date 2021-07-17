



































































 




   

   









DENR OKs 1,103 solid waste management plans

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rhodina Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 1,103 solid waste management (SWM) plans have been approved by the National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC), 21 of which were recently submitted by various local government units (LGUs).



Four each were submitted by Ilocos Norte and Misamis Occidental LGUs; Zambales, Bohol and Lanao del Norte, two each, and Nueva Ecija, Quezon province, Negros Oriental, Misamis Oriental, Surigao del Sur, Benguet and Mountain Province, one each.



“These SWM plans shall be the foundation for the effective solid waste management of cities and municipalities through the leadership of their local executives,” NSWMC chairman and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said.



Cimatu said the commission would continue to support LGUs by approving fully compliant and sound SWM plans and overseeing their implementation.



DENR Undersecretary for solid waste management and LGU concerns Benny Antiporda expressed optimism that their target of 1,716 SWM plans would be reached.



The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is investigating LGUs that have not yet submitted their SWM plan. It vowed to take legal actions against erring LGUs.



Under Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, LGUs through their local solid waste management boards should formulate their SWM plans consistent with the National Solid Waste Management Framework.



SWM plans include strategies on waste diversion, collection efficiency and disposal of residual waste as well as operation and maintenance of the needed equipment and facility.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

