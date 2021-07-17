



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
138 repatriated OFWs from Bangladesh arrive in Davao

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
DAVAO CITY, Philippines — At least 138 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were repatriated from Bangladesh arrived at the Davao International Airport on Thursday night.



Generose Tecson, city tourism operations officer and airport task force against COVID-19 head, said the returning OFWs, the second batch this year, arrived on a Philippine Airlines flight from Dhaka.



Ninety-nine repatriated OFWs from Fiji arrived here last month.



Tecson said a one-stop shop was set up at the airport to screen, identify and isolate international passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The OFWs were taken to a hotel where they would undergo quarantine.



Swab testing will be conducted on the seventh day of their arrival and those who will be found negative for the virus would be sent home after three days. – Rudy Santos                


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyer, husband shot dead in Davao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyer, husband shot dead in Davao


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A lawyer and her husband were gunned down in front of their house in an upscale subdivision in this city on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara to skip Duterte&rsquo;s last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara to skip Duterte’s last SONA


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will not attend the last State of the Nation Address of her father President Duterte on July 2...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu, Lapu-Lapu COVID-19 cases rise — OCTA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
More COVID-19 cases were recorded in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu in the past week, the OCTA Research group reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Basketball player loses phone to swindler
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A varsity player of the University of the East basketball team lost his cell phone worth P53,000 after he was reportedly swindled by a woman at the Quezon City Police District headquarters at Camp Karingal on W...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pangasinan village chief shot dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A barangay captain in this province was gunned down before midnight yesterday, the second attack on a village chief in this province this month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Makati shuts down 6 bars over COVID-19 violations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Makati shuts down 6 bars over COVID-19 violations


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Makati City government has shut down six bars for violating local laws that enforce health protocols against COVID-1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 alleged NPA leaders fall
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 alleged NPA leaders fall


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Two suspected leaders of the New People’s Army, wanted for a string of crimes, were arrested with a cache of weapons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Man in car chase fails drug test
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Man in car chase fails drug test


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The man who went berserk in Quezon City and was chased by authorities to Manila has tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar cites vaccination gains of Las Pi&ntilde;as barangays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar cites vaccination gains of Las Piñas barangays


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With the pace of Las Piñas’ vaccination drive, Sen. Cynthia Villar said yesterday the city may even be ahead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA flags NDCP for P521 million unfinished projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA flags NDCP for P521 million unfinished projects


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has called out the National Defense College of the Philippines over two unfinished construction projects...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with