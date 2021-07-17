138 repatriated OFWs from Bangladesh arrive in Davao

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — At least 138 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were repatriated from Bangladesh arrived at the Davao International Airport on Thursday night.

Generose Tecson, city tourism operations officer and airport task force against COVID-19 head, said the returning OFWs, the second batch this year, arrived on a Philippine Airlines flight from Dhaka.

Ninety-nine repatriated OFWs from Fiji arrived here last month.

Tecson said a one-stop shop was set up at the airport to screen, identify and isolate international passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The OFWs were taken to a hotel where they would undergo quarantine.

Swab testing will be conducted on the seventh day of their arrival and those who will be found negative for the virus would be sent home after three days. – Rudy Santos