Drones help locate marijuana farms in CAR

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Artemio Dumlao (The Philippine Star) - July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
LA TRINIDAD, Benguet MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have been using drones to locate marijuana plantations in remote and mountinous areas in the Cordilleras.



Last Friday, police torched P166,000 worth of marijuana plants in a plantation in Kibungan, Benguet that was located with the use of drones, according to Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, Cordillera police director.



On the same day, marijuana plants worth about P28 million were also burned in Tinglayan, Kalinga.



Lee said unidentified people fired shots at the police and military operatives who went to the site to uproot the marijuana plants. No one was hurt in the incident.                                                                                                   


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

