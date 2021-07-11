



































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
QCPD arrests 73 over health violations after raids on restobars
Minimum health protocol violators are profiled and issued with ticket at Quezon City Memorial Circle after they were nabbed during a one time big time operation of Quezon City Task Force Disiplina Task force, QCPD and DPOS last May 12, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
QCPD arrests 73 over health violations after raids on restobars

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2021 - 4:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City police arrested 73 people and "rescued" 10 after two inspections on restobars and similar establishments in the city found violations of quarantine protocols. 



In spot reports sent to reporters Sunday afternoon, the Quezon City Police District disclosed that the arrests were made during inspections on all restobars in the city "to verify if they are violating IATF protocols and other applicable laws."





The two consecutive operations took place Thursday night at Baia Luna KTV Bar located along Timog Avenue, Quezon City, and then later on Friday night at Chaparral KTV Ventures Inc., in Quezon Avenue.



"Ordinance Violation Receipts for violation of IATF protocols have been issued for the customers and workers...female workers and Guest Relations Officers were apprehended," the police report read. 



Police said they observed "the presence of numerous workers and guests inside the said establishment, which is a clear violation of IATF protocols."



Customers, guests and workers were given ordinance violation receipts while the owners of the two establishments were slapped with violations of Republic Act. 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. 



The second operation also found that "the establishment [had] an expired business and sanitary permits [and] expired health certificate of their employees."



RELATED: 'One time, big time' operation nets 3,200 violators in Quezon City







Photo collage shows documentation photos of the two operations conducted by the Quezon City Police District at restobar and KTV establishments in Quezon City.

Release/Quezon City Police District









QCPD added that the string of operations was "in compliance with the guidance and directives" of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.



"The QCPD has been receiving numerous complaints from concerned citizens that Resto bars in Quezon City have been operating," Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, QCPD Director, said in a statement. 



The district director added that random visits, inspections, and monitoring of bars and establishments in the city will "be continuously implemented."



Earlier, the police district cleared Councilor Franz Pumaren over a barangay feeding program hosted by the latter that drew over 6,000 residents in attendance, saying health standards were strictly implemented anyway despite the mass gathering. 



To date, health authorities have tallied 1.46 million coronavirus infections in the country, 49,968 of whom are still classified as active cases. — Franco Luna 



 



___



Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      QCPD
                                                      QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 10,447 fully vaccinated Makati seniors get gift checks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10,447 fully vaccinated Makati seniors get gift checks


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 10,000 elderly residents of Makati have claimed gift certificates from the city government as their reward for receiving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA flags AFP over P1.8 billion in &lsquo;unauthorized&rsquo; bank accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA flags AFP over P1.8 billion in ‘unauthorized’ bank accounts


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit  flagged the Armed Forces of the Philippines  over its failure to close 20 unauthorized bank accounts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3rd wave of COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas — DOH
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mitchelle Palaubsanon |
                                 July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Central Visayas is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections, according to the Department of Health regional office.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 87% of Mandaluyong’s target population inoculated
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 July 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Mandaluyong government has vaccinated nearly 87 percent of its target population to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: Crimes drop by 64% in Duterte&rsquo;s term
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: Crimes drop by 64% in Duterte’s term


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The crime volume in the country during the administration of President Duterte dropped by at least 64 percent compared to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 4 arrested in Maguindanao for illegal firearms not terrorists &mdash; sources
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 arrested in Maguindanao for illegal firearms not terrorists — sources


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 33 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The four men arrested Friday in Datu Abdullah Sangki town for illegal possession of firearms belong to the 106th Base Command...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More groups urge postponement of 2022 BARMM polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More groups urge postponement of 2022 BARMM polls


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Leaders of indigenous non-Moro tribal communities took turns expressing favor, during a forum last Friday, for the deferment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QC gov't designates child-friendly safe zones for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QC gov't designates child-friendly safe zones for minors


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“After months of being confined inside their houses, we saw the need to give minors a chance to go out and get some...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA urges motorists: Use mabuhay lanes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA urges motorists: Use mabuhay lanes


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday urged motorists to use the mabuhay lanes as there is an expected surge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nurses&rsquo; group: Abolishing exams perilous to health
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nurses’ group: Abolishing exams perilous to health


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino Nurses United yesterday opposed the proposed abolition of licensure examination for nurses, citing the commercialization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with