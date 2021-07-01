



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Legarda: Better opportunities will end child labor
As a legislator, Legarda authored and sponsored relevant laws to address the continuing problem of child labor, such as the Anti-Child Labor Law (Republic Act 9231), the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act (Republic Act 10364), and the Domestic Workers Act (Republic Act 10361).
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Legarda: Better opportunities will end child labor

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 9:56am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alarmed over the high number of children trapped in various forms of child labor, three-term Senator, now Deputy Speaker, Loren Legarda said that providing Filipino families with basic services and better opportunities will end child labor and save their future.



Legarda made the statement following the release of a report from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the UNICEF, which revealed that about 160 million children around the world—63 million girls and 97 million boys—are in child labor.



“It is a sad fact that there are children who are forced into child labor, doing household chores in their employer’s home, farming, and selling on the streets to support and provide for their families instead of going to school,” Legarda lamented.



“Globally, we have 160 million children deprived of their childhood and their right to education. In the Philippines, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has recorded in 2019 that 1.19 million families with members 5 to 17 years old are involved in child labor. This should be a wake-up call to us. We already have the laws and mechanism. We only have to bolster our initiatives and programs to save these children’s future,” Legarda said.



The ILO report also stated that out of the 160 million children, 79 million are involved in hazardous work that affects their health and moral development, while child labor is more prevalent in rural areas than in urban areas.



“Being in child labor, children are exposed to multiple forms of abuses such as sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, forced labor, internal displacement, among others. Disasters, armed conflicts, and the current pandemic make them even more vulnerable to abuses as innocent lives are preyed upon by scrupulous individuals and human trafficking syndicates,” Legarda said.



Legarda has long been involved in the fight against child labor, freeing many from the dangerous world they had been exposed to.



Even during her years as a journalist, she personally helped children, including miners and street vendors, escape from child labor and supported their education.



As a legislator, Legarda authored and sponsored relevant laws to address the continuing problem of child labor, such as the Anti-Child Labor Law (Republic Act 9231), the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act (Republic Act 10364), and the Domestic Workers Act (Republic Act 10361).



The Anti-Child Labor Law, which Legarda co-authored, protects children from being engaged in work outside the protection of their parents or guardian and that which might endanger their life, safety and development.



The Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, which the three-term senator co-authored and principally sponsored, protects children from being trafficked through its strengthened provisions, which also cover attempted trafficking and accessory or accomplice liability.



Meanwhile, the Domestic Workers Act, which Legarda co-sponsored, deems it unlawful to employ children below 15 years of age as domestic worker or kasambahay, while those who are 15 years old but below 18 years of age are considered as working children and are protected under the Anti-Child Labor Act.



Legarda said that the situation requires a multi-disciplinary protection system, aside from stricter implementation of anti-trafficking and anti-child labor laws, providing livelihood opportunities to parents and coordinated response among different concerned agencies will help alleviate child labor in the country.



“It is not enough that we take children out of child labor. We must ensure that they will have no reason to go back. Short-term interventions are available, but to really address the issue, we must provide long-term solutions. We must seek ways to provide them with the means to uplift their conditions through programs that will equip them with livelihood, technical and social skills such as DOLE TUPAD, DOLE Pangkabuhayan, DTI SSF, and DOST CEST, among others. By providing adequate resources to families to earn and start a sustainable livelihood that can support their family’s daily needs, we are also saving millions of children from child labor,” she explained.



“Our children are the hope of our nation. Let us not deprive them of their rights to have a brighter future. At a young age, they should be nurtured, provided with quality education, access to health services and social protection, and given the right to enjoy their childhood far from the hard work in the rice fields, the dangers of the mines and the mountains, and abuse and exploitation,” Legarda concluded.







Three-term Senator Loren Legarda with former child laborers Joseph Boseto (left) and Rodel Morcozo (right).

Photo Release









These photos show three-term Senator Loren Legarda with former child laborers whom she rescued and helped to achieve a better life.



Joseph Boseto and Rodel Morcozo were child miners in Camarines Norte. Rodel would search for gold and handle mercury-based chemicals with bare hands, while Joseph used to dive to 30 feet in a narrowly-dug hole filled with murky water with only a pair of goggles to protect his eyes, cotton balls to protect his ears from air pressure, and a tube connected to a compressor as his oxygen source.



She helped them escape from the dangerous world of mining by supporting their education—the same assistance she provided to Melinda de Vera, who once lived in a wooden cart and helped her mother sell candies in the streets of Paco, Manila. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOREN LEGARDA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan rolls out Moderna vaccines for residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan rolls out Moderna vaccines for residents


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
"San Juan City rented ultralow freezers, which are on standby at the arena, so the vaccines can be properly stored on-site...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Valenzuela City suspends permit of factory that paid worker in coins
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Valenzuela City suspends permit of factory that paid worker in coins


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Valenzuela City has suspended the business permit of the factory that paid one of its workers in five and 10-centavo coi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fully vaccinated Makati elderly to get incentives
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Senior citizens in Makati who have completed their two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will receive incentives from the city government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu resumes COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ruth Malinao |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Cebu City government will resume its COVID-19 vaccination today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PAF helicopter crash victims identified
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 July 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Air Force has identified the crewmembers of a brand new S-70i Black Hawk helicopter who died when the aircraft crashed in Capas, Tarlac last week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Arjo Atayde donates service vehicles to Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arjo Atayde donates service vehicles to Quezon City


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Award-winning actor Arjo Atayde donated the first batch of 20 service vehicles to several barangays in Quezon City on Tu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Customs seizes P10 million smuggled onions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Customs seizes P10 million smuggled onions


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Agents of the Bureau of Customs confiscated on Monday an estimated P10 million worth of onions reportedly smuggled from China,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gatchalian suspends Valenzuela factory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gatchalian suspends Valenzuela factory


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A worker’s complaint of receiving over P1,000 in coins as payment from a factory in Valenzuela City exposed a slew of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Binay: Give vaccinators time to rest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Binay: Give vaccinators time to rest


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Nancy Binay said yesterday COVID-19 vaccinators must be given rest intervals to ensure that they perform their duties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another cop dies of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another cop dies of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A police officer from Iloilo City has died of COVID-19 after battling the disease for nearly a month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with