Manila resumes walk-in vaccination for COVID-19 after low turnout
Individuals wait in line as early as 5 a.m. for the start of the vaccine roll out program of the local government for people under the A4 priority group at the SM City Manila on June 8, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The country's capital on Monday said it would resume walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations a day after it halted the move that saw a low number of people getting the jabs.



Manila's public information office said Mayor Isko Moreno issued the order this afternoon. The local government had suspended the move where only those with a text message will be allowed in inoculation sites.



That yielded a measly number of individuals showing up today in four malls assigned as venues, out of the 2,500 doses allocated each. 



In Lucky Chinatown Mall, 170 vaccine doses were administered, in Robinsons Place at 195, in SM Manila at 233 and in SM San Lazaro at 313.



The total number of individuals Manila has vaccinated was not immediately clear. But on June 20, officials said the city had a new record of 27,642 vaccinations in a single day.



Manila is among the few cities in the capital region that allow walk-in vaccinations. Photos on social media have since shown long lines of persons waiting to be inoculated as early as dawn.



                                                      CITY OF MANILA
