BOC seizes P1 billion fake goods in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — Government agents confiscated at least P1 billion worth of counterfeit items, mostly luxury brands, during a raid on a warehouse in Barangay Magallanes, Makati, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported yesterday.

The raiders seized fake designer goods labeled as Chanel, Coach, Givenchy, Gucci and Michael Kors.

The raiding team also confiscated fake products of Adidas, Bench, Calvin Klein, Fubu, Esprit, Guess, Hilfiger, Jag, Lacoste, Macbeth, Oxygen, Reebok, Tribal, Wrangler and Zara.

The BOC was joined by members of the Port of Manila District Office and Armed Forces during the operation.

The raid was covered by a letter of authority signed by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

French fashion house Louis Vuitton recognized the BOC’s intensified measures against counterfeiting. Producers of fake goods often target high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton for their premium value in the market.

Last year, the BOC confiscated more than P10.62 billion worth of smuggled goods.

Fake merchandise accounted for the third largest segment in the BOC’s haul, next to smuggled cigarettes and illegal drugs. – Robertzon Ramirez