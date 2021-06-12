



































































 




   







   















SWS: COVID-19 protocol compliance down in VisMin

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Compliance with minimum health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 dropped in the Visayas and Mindanao, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from April 28 to May 2.



The percentage of those who always use face masks was highest in balance Luzon at 80 percent, followed by Metro Manila (78 percent), the Visayas (72 percent) and Mindanao (64 percent).



The survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults.



Compared to the survey results in September 2020, those who always use face masks rose in balance Luzon by four points from 76 percent, and barely changed in Metro Manila at 77 percent.



Wearing of face masks dropped by 14 points in the Visayas and Mindanao from 86 percent and 78 percent, respectively.



Those who always use face shields when riding public transportation or going to establishments like malls, markets and drugstores were highest in Metro Manila at 66 percent, followed by balance Luzon (62 percent).



In the Visayas and Mindanao, use of face shields dropped by 31 and 51 points, respectively.



Those who said they always wash their hands rose by 13 points in Metro Manila from 63 percent and balance Luzon by seven points from 64 percent. It dropped by 13 points from 69 percent in Mindanao and the Visayas by six points from 75 percent.



The percentage of those who always keep physical distance increased in Luzon, but fell in Mindanao and the Visayas, by 18 and 14 points, respectively.



With the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Visayas and Mindanao in the past several weeks, the Department of Health (DOH) said public hospitals in the regions should dedicate 50 percent or more of their beds for COVID-19 patients and 20 to 30 percent in private hospitals.



DOH Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama said there would be an ”emergency hiring” of healthcare workers to be deployed to the Visayas and Mindanao. – Sheila Crisostomo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

