Masbate vice mayor arrested over 2019 slay of vice mayor

MANILA, Philippines — The incumbent vice mayor of Batuan town in Masbate has been arrested over the 2019 killing of then town Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III.

Authorities said they arrested Nelson Cambaya, 58, in Barangay Quinapagian, Mercedes, Camarines Norte at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

Cambaya is facing charges of frustrated murder and murder. Bail is set at P200,000 for the first charge, while no bail is recommended for the second charge.

Cambaya is alleged to be one of the gunmen who killed Yuson and is among the seven ordered arrested by a Manila court over the slay.

The court also ordered the arrest of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam, who had surrendered herself to authorities.

Yuson was shot dead while having breakfast in an eatery in Sampaloc, Manila on Oct. 10, 2019. His companion, Alberto Alforte IV, was wounded in the attack.

Yuson’s wife, Lalaine, accused Cam, their family’s political rival, of masterminding his death.

Cam has denied any involvement in Yuson’s death. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Jose Rodel Clapano/The STAR