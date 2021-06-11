



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Masbate vice mayor arrested over 2019 slay of vice mayor
Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Nelson Cambaya
Facebook/Nelson Cambaya

                     

                        

                           
Masbate vice mayor arrested over 2019 slay of vice mayor

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 10:44am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The incumbent vice mayor of Batuan town in Masbate has been arrested over the 2019 killing of then town Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III.



Authorities said they arrested Nelson Cambaya, 58, in Barangay Quinapagian, Mercedes, Camarines Norte at around 5 p.m., Thursday.





Cambaya is facing charges of frustrated murder and murder. Bail is set at P200,000 for the first charge, while no bail is recommended for the second charge.



Cambaya is alleged to be one of the gunmen who killed Yuson and is among the seven ordered arrested by a Manila court over the slay.



The court also ordered the arrest of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam, who had surrendered herself to authorities.



Yuson was shot dead while having breakfast in an eatery in Sampaloc, Manila on Oct. 10, 2019. His companion, Alberto Alforte IV, was wounded in the attack.



Yuson’s wife, Lalaine, accused Cam, their family’s political rival, of masterminding his death. 



Cam has denied any involvement in Yuson’s death. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Jose Rodel Clapano/The STAR


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CRIME
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 QC gov't to businesses: Require contact tracing app on entry for customers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QC gov't to businesses: Require contact tracing app on entry for customers


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
“After the contact tracers’ interview with our positive cases, we were able to trace these people who visited...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City to start A4 vaccinations today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City to start A4 vaccinations today


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government will start today the vaccination of economic and government frontliners or those belonging to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mass gatherings blamed for Eastern Visayas COVID-19 case surge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Eastern Visayas recorded 572 COVID-19 cases yesterday, the highest recorded in a day since last year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Davao Sur governor Cagas dies of COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Davao del Sur Gov. Douglas Cagas died of complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in Digos City yesterday. He was 77.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Whistle-blower eyes suit vs PNP vaccine sale
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The person who exposed the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots is considering filing counter-charges against the Philippine National Police for implicating her in the scam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Cebu lacks quarantine hotels for OFWs, ROFs&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Cebu lacks quarantine hotels for OFWs, ROFs’


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cebu province lacks hotels to serve as quarantine facilities for overseas Filipino workers and returning overseas Filipinos,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Senate panel OKs Metro Davao Development Authority bill
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate committee on local government has approved a bill seeking the creation of the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority in a bid to spur economic growth and hasten the delivery of services in the area...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Village chief faces raps for quarantine Violations
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The barangay captain of San Mariano in Sta. Marcela town in Apayao is facing charges for allegedly violating quarantine protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Variety of cultural, nature tours eyed to revive tourism in Bulacan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Variety of cultural, nature tours eyed to revive tourism in Bulacan


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Department of Tourism on Thursday said it is looking into promoting heritage, culinary eco and farm tourism in Bulacan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QCPD mulls personal grudge as motive behind shooting of QC couple
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QCPD mulls personal grudge as motive behind shooting of QC couple


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The QCPD chief also urged anyone who might have relevant information that will lead to the resolution of this case to report...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with