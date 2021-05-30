Lipa bettor wins P49.5 million lotto jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor from Batangas won the P49.5-million jackpot of the 6/58 UltraLotto drawn on Friday, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The bettor, who bought a ticket at a lotto outlet in Lipa City, hit the winning combination 40-36-41-10-48-35.

The winner will not be able to bring home the entire jackpot as 20 percent or around P9.9 million will be deducted.

Four other bettors who guessed five of the winning numbers won P120,000 each.

The PCSO reminded the public that prizes not claimed within one year from the date of the draw shall be considered forfeited.

The 6/58 Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.