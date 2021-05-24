IP leaders question negotiations for Kaliwa dam despite questions on consent

MANILA, Philippines — Indigenous peoples' communities opposing the Kaliwa Dam project are questioning a move by two government agencies to conduct a negotiation of the draft memorandum of agreement for the controversial water reservoir that will affect communities in Quezon and Rizal.

Over a hundred Dumagats, including minors and senior citizens, reportedly attended the three-day event in General Nakar in Quezon province on May 17 to 19 to validate and ratify the agreement.

Dumagat leaders said the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples pushed through with the activity despite pending issues surrounding the Free, Prior and Informed Consent process and the persisting threat of COVID-19.

Ramcy Astoveza, an IP leader in Quezon, said the negotiations were done despite the opposition of communities who will be directly affected by the dam project.

“Mahalagang magbigay ng pagsang-ayon ang apektadong lugar dahil sila yung palilikasin, ‘yung palulubugin ang mga ari-arian. Kaya sabi natin di pwedeng pag-usapan ang MOA doon sa panahon na ‘yung dahil ‘yung pagtatayuan mismo ng dam ay di pumapayag,” Astoveza, a former said in a forum organized by Stop Kaliwa Dam Network on May 21.

(It’s important that the affected communities give their approval because they are the ones who will be relocated, whose properties will be submerged. That’s why we said that the MOA cannot be discussed at the time because those who will be affected by the construction of the land have expressed opposition.)

“Ang alam namin MOA negotiation, ‘yung pala pagkatapos ng negotiation direct na agad sa signing,” Samahan ng mga Katutubong Agta na Pinagtatanggol at Binabaka ang Lupaing Ninuno president Marcelino Tena said.

(We were told there would be a negotiation of the MOA. It turned out that they wanted to go directly to signing it.)

According to Tena, five of six clusters of indigenous peoples consulted by the MWSS on the dam’s construction have voted to reject the project.

NCIP claims consent already given

But at a House hearing on May 18, Katherine Gullunan, an engineer from the NCIP, claimed the Dumagat communmunities of Quezon have given their resolution of consent.

“The NCIP does not just proceed to the next step if there is no resolution of consent. So far, we have not received a resolution of non-consent from the IPs of Quezon and Rizal,” she said.

Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) rebuked the NCIP for facilitating the negotiation between the MWSS and IPs while a House panel hearing into the Kaliwa Dam project and the FPIC process are ongoing.

“They know there’s an ongoing investigation… It seems that this investigation that we’re doing is worthless. No courtesy was given to this committee,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Threat of COVID-19

Conchita Calzado, a local IP leader from Quezon, also denounced the conduct of MOA validation, saying it put community members at risk of getting COVID-19 and violated the prohibition on large gatherings.

She said participants were required to sign a waiver of liability that acquits the MWSS and NCIP-Calabarzon from any liability in case a participant contracts the virus after the event.

Josefina Agusti, NCIP-Calabarzon regional hearing officer, said in the House hearing that the activity was approved by local authorities. Minimum public health standards were also followed, she added.

Divided communities

Calzado lamented the project is dividing communities and feared the struggle may lead to tribal wars.

“Fathers and sons, families are fighting now because of the Kaliwa Dam project,” Calzado said in Filipino.

“Pananaw ng ‘yes’ magkapera nang magkapera. Kami sa 'no', protektahan ang kalikasan at ihanda ang kinabukasan ng susunod na salinlahi,” she added.

(Those who vote 'yes' see this project as a way to get compensation. We in the 'no' bloc waht to protect the environment and ensure the future of the next generations)

The dam, which is funded through a loan from China, is expected to add 600 million liters per day to the water supply of Metro Manila, which is dependent on Angat Dam in Bulacan. Indigenous peoples have ancestral domain claims in the area where the reservoir will be built.

Communities in Rizal and Quezon will have to relocate from areas that will be submerged in water once the project is completed. The area where the dam will be built, in the forest landscape of Sierra Madre mountain range, is also home to threatened flora and fauna.

MWSS, on its website, said affected communities will be given “proper payment,” relocation area, and alternative livelihood programs.