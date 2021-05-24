



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
IP leaders question negotiations for Kaliwa dam despite questions on consent
A man arrives at a shallow part of Agos River, where the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System is planning to build a dam.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

                     

                        

                           
IP leaders question negotiations for Kaliwa dam despite questions on consent

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 8:33am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Indigenous peoples' communities opposing the Kaliwa Dam project are questioning a move by two government agencies to conduct a negotiation of the draft memorandum of agreement for the controversial water reservoir that will affect communities in Quezon and Rizal.



Over a hundred Dumagats, including minors and senior citizens, reportedly attended the three-day event in General Nakar in Quezon province on May 17 to 19 to validate and ratify the agreement.





Dumagat leaders said the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples pushed through with the activity despite pending issues surrounding the Free, Prior and Informed Consent process and the persisting threat of COVID-19. 



Ramcy Astoveza, an IP leader in Quezon, said the negotiations were done despite the opposition of communities who will be directly affected by the dam project.



“Mahalagang magbigay ng pagsang-ayon ang apektadong lugar dahil sila yung palilikasin, ‘yung palulubugin ang mga ari-arian. Kaya sabi natin di pwedeng pag-usapan ang MOA doon sa panahon na ‘yung dahil ‘yung pagtatayuan mismo ng dam ay di pumapayag,” Astoveza, a former said in a forum organized by Stop Kaliwa Dam Network on May 21.



(It’s important that the affected communities give their approval because they are the ones who will be relocated, whose properties will be submerged. That’s why we said that the MOA cannot be discussed at the time because those who will be affected by the construction of the land have expressed opposition.)



“Ang alam namin MOA negotiation, ‘yung pala pagkatapos ng negotiation direct na agad sa signing,” Samahan ng mga Katutubong Agta na Pinagtatanggol at Binabaka ang Lupaing Ninuno president Marcelino Tena said.



(We were told there would be a negotiation of the MOA. It turned out that they wanted to go directly to signing it.)



According to Tena, five of six clusters of indigenous peoples consulted by the MWSS on the dam’s construction have voted to reject the project.



NCIP claims consent already given



But at a House hearing on May 18, Katherine Gullunan, an engineer from the NCIP, claimed the Dumagat communmunities of Quezon have given their resolution of consent.



“The NCIP does not just proceed to the next step if there is no resolution of consent. So far, we have not received a resolution of non-consent from the IPs of Quezon and Rizal,” she said.



Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) rebuked the NCIP for facilitating the negotiation between the MWSS and IPs while a House panel hearing into the Kaliwa Dam project and the FPIC process are ongoing.



“They know there’s an ongoing investigation… It seems that this investigation that we’re doing is worthless. No courtesy was given to this committee,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.



Threat of COVID-19



Conchita Calzado, a local IP leader from Quezon, also denounced the conduct of MOA validation, saying it put community members at risk of getting COVID-19 and violated the prohibition on large gatherings.



She said participants were required to sign a waiver of liability that acquits the MWSS and NCIP-Calabarzon from any liability in case a participant contracts the virus after the event.



Josefina Agusti, NCIP-Calabarzon regional hearing officer, said in the House hearing that the activity was approved by local authorities. Minimum public health standards were also followed, she added.



Divided communities



Calzado lamented the project is dividing communities and feared the struggle may lead to tribal wars.



“Fathers and sons, families are fighting now because of the Kaliwa Dam project,” Calzado said in Filipino.



“Pananaw ng ‘yes’ magkapera nang magkapera. Kami sa 'no', protektahan ang kalikasan at ihanda ang kinabukasan ng susunod na salinlahi,” she added.



(Those who vote 'yes' see this project as a way to get compensation. We in the 'no' bloc waht to protect the environment and ensure the future of the next generations)



The dam, which is funded through a loan from China, is expected to add 600 million liters per day to the water supply of Metro Manila, which is dependent on Angat Dam in Bulacan. Indigenous peoples have ancestral domain claims in the area where the reservoir will be built.



Communities in Rizal and Quezon will have to relocate from areas that will be submerged in water once the project is completed. The area where the dam will be built, in the forest landscape of Sierra Madre mountain range, is also home to threatened flora and fauna.



MWSS, on its website, said affected communities will be given “proper payment,” relocation area, and alternative livelihood programs.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KALIWA DAM PROJECT
                                                      METROPOLITAN WATERWORKS SEWERAGE SYSTEM
                                                      NATIONAL COMMISSION ON INDIGENOUS PEOPLES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 nabbed for trans man&rsquo;s rape-slay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 nabbed for trans man’s rape-slay


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Three suspects in the rape and murder of a 21-year-old trans man in Quezon City were arrested on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 La Union reopens to Luzon tourists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
La Union reopens to Luzon tourists


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
La Union welcomed tourists from Luzon again yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AFP to get 10 more helicopters
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Ten more Sikorsky S70-i Blackhawk helicopters for the Armed Forces of the Philippines are expected to arrive in the country in the coming months, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 51 get COVID-19 after pool party
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 May 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A “super spreader” event in Quezon City has prompted the city government to test at least 600 residents, with 51 turning out to be positive for COVID-19, Mayor Joy Belmonte said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 registry of deeds officials face raps
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Anti-Red Tape Authority has filed charges  against four officials of the Registry of Deeds before the Office of the Ombudsman for implementing cut-offs during work hours and other violations of the Ease of Doing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate urged to act on measures expanding Eastern Visayas hospitals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate urged to act on measures expanding Eastern Visayas hospitals


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate has been urged to act on two House measures seeking to expand hospitals in Eastern Visayas and assist other medical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 suspects in transgender&rsquo;s rape-slay charged
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 suspects in transgender’s rape-slay charged


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Charges of robbery and rape with homicide have been filed against three suspects in the murder of a transgender man in Quezon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko gets immunity after Sinovac jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko gets immunity after Sinovac jabs


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has touted the efficacy of the Chinese-made Sinovac jab, citing his antibody test that revealed he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bello seeks probe of fake Facebook account
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bello seeks probe of fake Facebook account


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III is seeking an investigation of a social media account using his name to solicit mone...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1,600 House employees inoculated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1,600 House employees inoculated


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 1,600 employees of the House of Representatives have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since its inoculation program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with