Fire hits Pasig; 89 families homeless

MANILA, Philippines — At least 89 families were left homeless when a fire broke out at a slum area in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City on Wednesday night.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze started at around 7:22 p.m. and reached the second alarm. At least 48 fire trucks responded to the scene.

Some 60 houses made of light construction materials were destroyed before the fire was contained at around 11 p.m.

Arson probers said the fire originated at a shanty occupied by the Manaois family.

The BFP said it has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire displaced 363 individuals, who were evacuated to the San Miguel Elementary School.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto lauded firefighters from the BFP and volunteer groups for putting out the fire.

He also thanked personnel of the city’s community kitchen, who immediately provided meals to the affected residents.

No casualties were reported during the fire. Damage to property was placed at P1.2 million.