CAAP unveils P85 million aerodrome simulator

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) inaugurated yesterday the country’s first 3D aerodrome tower simulator.

The aerodrome tower simulator is installed at the CAAP’s Civil Aviation Training Center (CATC) in Parañaque City.

The P84.9-million project was completed on March 30.

The 3D simulator serves as an aid to artificially recreate the control tower environment for air traffic controller (ATC) training, design and other purposes.

“For the Department of Transportation, security and safety is paramount. This facility will not only provide training, it will also help in handling flight emergencies and risky situations without the threat of danger as experienced before,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

The CAAP said the simulator would help ATCs in training, testing and maintaining proficiency in handling aerodrome control operations without risks to property or lives.

It is cheaper compared to training in actual air traffic control conditions.

The CAAP said the six airport scenario settings installed in the simulator program could be used for ATC proficiency at the airports in Manila, Clark, Mactan, Plaridel, Davao and a generic single-runway airport.

ATC instructors previously used miniature model airplanes to recreate air traffic scenarios, according to the agency.

“With the arrival of our new aerodrome simulator, this practice is now obsolete,” the CAAP said.

The aerodrome simulator will also be used for the training of new ATCs through the comprehensive air traffic service course offered at the CATC. – Rudy Santos