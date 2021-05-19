P3 million party drugs seized

MANILA, Philippines — Government agents confiscated on Monday around 622 grams of the party drug Ketamine, with an estimated market value of P3.11 million, during an operation in Caloocan City.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said the illegal drug shipment arrived at the FedEx warehouse in Pasay on May 10.

Ketamine, which is commonly used as an anesthetic, is classified as a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

BOC personnel recovered the party drugs in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Inter-agency Drug Interdiction Task Force at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The BOC said the package arrived from Malaysia on May 10 and declared as snacks to avoid checking by customs personnel at the airport.

The BOC said the drugs were discovered after passing through X-ray scanning, prompting authorities to conduct a physical check of the shipment.

Anti-narcotics agents arrested Kristopher Segumbang after he allegedly received the package in Caloocan.

The BOC said Segumbang would be charged for drug trafficking and violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.