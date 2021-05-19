Phivolcs warns of Taal’s ‘elevated’ unrest

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned the public yesterday of “elevated unrest” of Taal Volcano, citing the 288 volcanic earthquakes and 300-meter steam-laden plumes that it emitted in the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs said Taal Volcano’s monitoring network recorded 39 low-frequency earthquakes and 249 volcanic tremors that lasted for one to 20 minutes. Most of the earthquakes were generated within five kilometers beneath Taal Volcano Island and northeast Taal Lake.

“Upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake and active degassing from fumaroles on the main crater that produced 300-meter steam-laden plumes were observed since daybreak,” Phivolcs said in an advisory.

It said sulfur dioxide emission averaged 2,214 tons per day on Monday.

Phivolcs said electronic tilt monitoring recorded a “slight, but very abrupt” inflation of Taal Volcano Island while longer-term ground deformation parameters continue to record a “very slow and steady” inflation and expansion of the area.

“These parameters indicate persistent magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” Phivolcs said.

Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 2 or increased unrest.

Phivolcs said sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas could affect areas within and around Taal Volcano Island.

The agency said entry and occupancy of Taal Volcano Island, a permanent danger zone, including the vicinity of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, as well as boating in Taal Lake are strictly prohibited.