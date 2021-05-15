#VACCINEWATCHPH
EXPLAINERS
^
Trafficker killed, 3 cops hurt, 15 arrested in Lanao Sur anti-shabu raids
All suspects arrested on Friday in Picong, Lanao del Sur are now in the custody of the Philippne Drug Enforcement Agency.
Philstar.com/John Unson

Trafficker killed, 3 cops hurt, 15 arrested in Lanao Sur anti-shabu raids

John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 2:09pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — State operatives killed a recalcitrant drug dealer and arrested 15 others in separate inter-agency operations in a major shabu transshipment area in Picong, Lanao del Sur Friday.

Three policemen, Master Sgt. Rafael Abdulah of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and Patrolmen Melvin Habiling and Richard Nicolas, both members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, were hurt when a 40 millimeter grenade projectile fired by one of the suspects exploded near them.

Major Esmael Madin, provincial officer for Maguindanao of the CIDG-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Saturday Habiling and Nicolas are safe, now being treated for blast injuries.

A fine metal fragment hit Abdullah in the face, according to PRO-BAR officials.

A drug ring leader, Kareem Usop Abedin, was killed in the ensuing gunfight.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Saturday the joint anti-narcotics operations on Friday of PDEA-BARMM, the Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion, the CIDG-BAR, the National Bureau of Investigation and units of PRO-BAR were premised on tips from villagers aware of large-scale drug trafficking activities in Picong.

Followers of the slain Abedin --- Ansano Ampuan, Amrudin Sarip, Aminodin Ditucalan, Samsudin Itaw, Libot Dimaampao, Liya Dimaampao and Jerry Toma --- peacefully turned themselves in when they sensed that their location had been surrounded by anti-narcotics operatives ready to attack if they refuse to cooperate.

PDEA-BARMM agents seized from them 23 sachets of shabu and two M16 assault rifles.

Azurin and Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale of the Bangsamoro regional police have separately confirmed that eight more, Gorbani Bitucalan, Jomar Pagayawan, Samin Abdillah, Alioden Buale, Bokari Dagu, Asrap Dimampa, Jasser Baguan and Jomar Abdul, were arrested in a subsequent raid in another area in the same town.

Ugale said PDEA-BARMM and PRO-BAR personnel found in the drug den of the eight suspects 58 sachets of shabu, drug sniffing paraphernalia and a fragmentation grenade.

The target of the third raid, Camar Mauyag, also a known large-scale drug distributor in Picong, had scampered away before PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen could surround his house.

PDEA-BARMM agents recovered in Mauyag’s house five sachets of shabu, left as he fled in haste.

Witnesses told reporters they saw Mauyag carrying a green bag possibly containing shabu as he ran away, an assault rifle slung on his right shoulder.

“We are grateful to the Marines, to units of PRO-BAR, to the Lanao del Sur provincial police, to the Picong municipal police, to the NBI and to the CIDG-BAR for the good teamwork during our operations in Picong,” Azurin said.

Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, commanding officer of the 1st Marine Brigade, said Saturday he has directed their intelligence agents to help the PDEA-BARMM, the NBI and the CIDG build airtight cases against the drug traffickers arrested on Wednesday.

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCERMENT AGENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CDO man dies after vaccination
By Gerry Lee Gorit | May 15, 2021 - 12:00am
A 73-year-old resident of this city died yesterday, just minutes after getting his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine here.
Nation
fbfb
Ilocos Sur regulates kite flying
By Artemio Dumlao | May 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Kite flying may soon be regulated in Ilocos Sur to avoid accidents, some of which cause deaths, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Manila barangay captain gets 10 years for graft
Manila barangay captain gets 10 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of a barangay captain in Sampaloc, Manila for graft in connection with the use...
Nation
fbfb
Crising weakens into LPA
By Danny Dangcalan, Helen Flores | May 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Tropical Storm Crising weakened into a low-pressure area yesterday, but continued to dump rains over parts of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said.
Nation
fbfb
Cordillera under GCQ, except Ifugao
May 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Beginning today, five provinces of the Cordillera Administrative Region are under general community quarantine until May 31.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Indoor marijuana farm found in Taguig condo
Indoor marijuana farm found in Taguig condo
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Over P2 million worth of kush plants, a high-grade marijuana variant, were found in a condominium unit in Taguig on Thursday...
Nation
fbfb
QCPD, PDEA figure in standoff
QCPD, PDEA figure in standoff
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Quezon City Police District lmost figured in another shootout...
Nation
fbfb
House to tackle Leonen impeachment next week
House to tackle Leonen impeachment next week
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
The House of Representatives is set to tackle the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen...
Nation
fbfb
Metro Manila bakes at 36.2&deg;C
Metro Manila bakes at 36.2°C
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Metro Manila sizzled yesterday afternoon as the temperature hit 36.2° Celsius, the hottest recorded so far in the capital...
Nation
fbfb
OFW village to rise in Kidapawan
May 15, 2021 - 12:00am
As part of efforts to fulfill his commitment to help overseas Filipino workers, Sen. Bong Go attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the OFW Village in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato last Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with