Zamboanga to shift to stricter quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Zamboanga City will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ starting tomorrow.

Zamboanga Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said the MECQ would be in effect “until such time the menace subsides.”

Salazar said National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez granted the city government’s call for stricter quarantine amid an “overwhelming rise” in COVID-19 cases.

“The health sector asked for this to control and prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This will also provide them the needed respite and breathing space to be able to recharge,” Salazar said.

The city logged 114 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,761. Ten deaths were also recorded.

Salazar issued an executive order (EO) limiting the movement of people to access basic necessities and work in permitted offices for the duration of the MECQ. Curfew hours are from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“The no RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction), no entry policy... will continue to be implemented,” she said.

MECQ extended anew

In Cagayan, Tuguegarao Mayor Jefferson Soriano said the MECQ in the city would be extended until May 14.

The city health office said 46 of the 49 barangays were affected, with 150 cases and one death recorded on Wednesday.

The city now has 982 active cases.

Tuguegarao has been under MECQ since April 8.

Soriano had earlier extended the stricter quarantine from May 1 to 7.

The city was under ECQ from Jan. 20 to 30 when it posted a positivity rate of 25 per day.

Lockdown

In Pangasinan, Mayor Julier Resuello of San Carlos City said he would impose a citywide lockdown if the number of COVID cases continues to surge.

In a video message, Resuello expressed dismay that the city has the highest number of new cases in the province.

San Carlos recorded 96 active cases as of yesterday.

“Don’t force me to declare a lockdown because all of us will be affected,” Resuello said. – Artemio Dumlao, Eva Visperas