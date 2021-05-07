Mandaluyong lifts liquor ban

MANILA, Philippines — After over a month, Mandaluyong City has lifted its liquor ban despite the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila.

In an ordinance enacted on May 3 and made public on Wednesday night, the city government lifted the ban on the sale and delivery of liquor during the ECQ and MECQ, “provided that the necessary health protocols mandated by the IATF are properly observed,” referring to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The ordinance stated that the city government wanted to help local businesses involved in liquor retail and wholesale recoup their losses during the almost seven-week prohibition due to the imposition of ECQ and MECQ.

Under the ordinance, once a spike in COVID-19 infections occurs, the mayor may ask the city council to reimpose the liquor ban.

On Wednesday, Mandaluyong recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active cases in the city to 1,073. There have been 363 deaths and 12,779 recoveries – a total of 14,215 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Muntinlupa sets limits

Muntinlupa, in an ordinance signed by Mayor Jaime Fresnedi on May 5, announced that it lifted its liquor ban but set some restrictions.

The sale of liquor will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and only for residents of the city, who are allowed to drink in their homes. Individuals not living in the same residence are barred from holding drinking sessions.

Restaurants and other commercial establishments are permitted to sell a maximum of two bottles of beer or two glasses of hard drinks, wine or whiskey per customer.

Customers cannot use cash aid to purchase liquor, according to the ordinance.

Establishments caught violating the measure would be closed for a week for the first offense and would have their business permit revoked on the second offense.

City officials will conduct regular inspections of commercial establishments to ensure that ordinances are followed.