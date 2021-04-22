#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cop killed in Nueva Cotabato drug sting

John Unson (The Philippine Star) - April 22, 2021 - 12:00am

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — A policeman was killed and two others were wounded in an anti-narcotics operation in Lamada town before dawn yesterday.

Pat. Emmanuel David Vales suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Sgt. James Byron Lagarto and Pat. Mario Rapusas were wounded.

The policemen were sent to conduct a raid on the hideout of Pilong Salangan in Barangay Guiling when the suspect and his companions opened fire, Maj. Sunny Leoncito, Lamada police chief, said in his report to the Soccsksargen police.

Salangan, said to be selling shabu and marijuana in the barangay and nearby areas, was arrested.

