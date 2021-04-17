#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
2 BARMM provinces now have watermelon, fishing capitals
The market in Malabang is flooded with watermelons.
Philstar.com/John Unson

2 BARMM provinces now have watermelon, fishing capitals

John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 6:24pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — There are two seaside southern towns now popular for monikers, or tags, that residents are so proud about.

Malabang town became known lately as “watermelon capital” of Lanao del Sur for its having been the top producer of watermelon from among 39 towns in the province in recent months.

There is, in fact, a big daily watermelon harvest surplus in Malabang since the April 13 start of the Islamic Ramadhan fasting season.   

Records obtained Saturday from Bangsamoro provincial and regional agriculture officials indicated that Malabang, indeed, is now the watermelon capital of Lanao del Sur.

Members of the municipal peace and order council said Saturday it is for the fragile peace now spreading around Malabang that local farmers can now till their lands without being disrupted by conflicts among big clans.

Malabang was the “rido,” or clan war capital of the second district of Lanao del Sur for about 40 years until a neophyte politician, Tomas Macapodi, who is not a political warlord, was elected municipal mayor in 2019.

The then derelict Malabang accounted for most number of clan wars from among towns in the second district of Lanao del Sur.

The Malabang LGU did not even have a functional garbage collection truck when Macapodi assumed as mayor on June 30, 2019.

“There is this seeming `from arms-to-farms’ paradigm now among farmers in Malabang,” Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday.

In Maguindanao, the fledgling coastal Datu Blah Sinsuat town recently became known as the “fishing capital” of the province.

Datu Blah Sinsuat, or “DBS,” is located in west of Maguindanao province.

Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao are both component-provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The now 14-year DBS, which has 13 barangays, was originally part of Upi, Maguindanao.

Residents of DBS used dynamites, cyanide and fine-meshed nets to catch fishes in its territorial waters years before the town’s creation by the legislature of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The LGU of DBS started protecting its fishing grounds extensively about six years ago via an anti-illegal fishing program involving traditional Moro and ethnic Teduray elders, the local police, the military and municipal officials led by Mayor Marshall Sinsuat.

Like Macapodi, a Maranao, Sinsuat, a scion of a noble Maguindanaon clan, also does not rely on a private army to perpetuate political power.

DBS did not have even a single case of cattle theft or a deadly conflict between local clans in the past six years.

Daily catch of fishes from the territorial seas of DBS have been so abundant since 2014, according to key sources from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries-BARMM.

DBS supplies the markets in Cotabato City and nearby towns in Maguindanao weekly with about 15 tons of fishes, including Tuna, Albacore and Grouper, or “Lapu-Lapu” species according to the sources.

“The feat is partly attributable to the defunct government of ARMM and now to the newly-established Bangsamoro government,” Sinsuat said

Sinsuat, as mayor of DBS, is chairperson of the municipal peace and order council.

Sinsuat said Saturday he is thankful to members of their “Bantay Dagat,” comprised of volunteers from the 13 barangays of DBS guarding against illegal fishing round-the-clock.

FISHING WATERMELON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BuCor won&rsquo;t reopen Bilibid access road
BuCor won’t reopen Bilibid access road
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections refuses to reopen an access road leading to a community in the New Bilibid Prison reservation.
Nation
fbfb
2 more cops die of virus
2 more cops die of virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Two more police officers, including a one-star general who was set to retire next month, died of COVID-19, the Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
More Visayas health workers deployed in Metro Manila
By Mitchelle Palaubsanon | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Thirty additional nurses from Central Visayas will be deployed to augment health workers in Metro Manila amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Nation
fbfb
MECQ in Quirino until April 30
By Christina Mendez | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Quirino will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine until April 30.
Nation
fbfb
DICT, San Juan launch COVID-19 vaccine registry
By Neil Jayson Servallos | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Information and Communications Technology and the San Juan city government are pilot testing the country’s COVID-19 vaccine registry.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Ombudsman&rsquo;s central office in Quezon City closed until May 2
Ombudsman’s central office in Quezon City closed until May 2
3 hours ago
Even prior to this announcement, the ombudsman's central office was already closed and was to remain so until April...
Nation
fbfb
Trader, employee nabbed for stabbing
Trader, employee nabbed for stabbing
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A businessman and his employee were arrested after they allegedly stabbed two persons in Quezon City yesterday, an incident...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ indicts Cam for vice mayor&rsquo;s slay
DOJ indicts Cam for vice mayor’s slay
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam, her son and six others...
Nation
fbfb
Erap back in ICU
Erap back in ICU
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada was brought back to the intensive care unit on Thursday night after he contracted a lung infection,...
Nation
fbfb
SMC: Alabang steel ramp for southbound traffic only
By Richmond Mercurio | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. is advising motorists that the two-lane steel ramp connecting the Alabang viaduct to the elevated Skyway system will be used for southbound traffic only starting Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with