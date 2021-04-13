#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR this week

Tropical depression seen to enter PAR this week

(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility could intensify into a tropical storm and enter the country’s jurisdiction within the week, state weather forecasters said.

At 3 p.m., the tropical depression was last seen 1,290 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing peak winds of 55 km/hour and gusts of up to 70 km/h.

It is moving west at 20 kph.

In an earlier advisory, PAGASA said the tropical depression is expected to head northward or northwestward until Wednesday before it slows down to an “almost stationary status.” Then, it is forecast to accelerate west-northwestward and enter PAR on Friday or Saturday.

Once it is inside PAR, the weather disturbance will be given a local name “Bising.”

The state weather bureau, however, said the potential “Bising” will unlikely affect any portion of the Philippines.

On average, the Philippines gets around 20 tropical cyclones each year.

Last month, PAGASA officially declared the start of the dry season in the country.  

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
A guide to home care for asymptomatic, mild COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
Home care could be considered for low-risk individuals who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim,...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese coast guard, navy boats chasing civilian boat in West Philippine Sea 'unjustifiable' &mdash; expert
Chinese coast guard, navy boats chasing civilian boat in West Philippine Sea 'unjustifiable' — expert
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, said such...
Headlines
fbfb
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
Study: Asthma drug Budesonide hastens recovery of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms
7 hours ago
(Updated) Asthma drug budesonide can hasten the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home with mild symptoms, according to new...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA summons Chinese envoy over lingering ships in West Philippine Sea
DFA summons Chinese envoy over lingering ships in West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
(Updated) In a statement release Tuesday, the DFA said it expressed "displeasure over the illegal presence of Chinese vessels...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19&rsquo;
‘Sinovac effective vs severe COVID-19’
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday insisted that Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines are effective against serious illnesses, after...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte says his two-week absence from public eye intentional
Duterte says his two-week absence from public eye intentional
By Alexis Romero | 46 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has advised his critics to "pray harder" if they want him to die soon as he ended what he described...
Headlines
fbfb
Chief Justice Gesmundo assures court personnel that COVID-19 concerns being addressed
Chief Justice Gesmundo assures court personnel that COVID-19 concerns being addressed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 56 minutes ago
Supreme Court justices led by top judge Alexander Gesmundo on Tuesday met with lower court judges and personnel and assured...
Headlines
fbfb
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR this week
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR this week
1 hour ago
At 3 p.m., the tropical depression was last seen 1,290 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing peak winds of 55 km/hour and gusts...
Headlines
fbfb
As gov't continues vaccination program, inmates wait to be included in priority list
As gov't continues vaccination program, inmates wait to be included in priority list
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
As the task force against COVID-19 refines and updates its priority vaccination list, inmates sharing cramped spaces in Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker wants to put up monument for frontliners, scholarships for their kids
Lawmaker wants to put up monument for frontliners, scholarships for their kids
2 hours ago
A lawmaker is pushing for the creation of a monument commemorating frontline workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with