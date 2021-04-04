#VACCINEWATCHPH
Hog deliveries breach 250,000 mark
A total of 250,039 hogs and 1,678,188 kilos of carcasses were delivered to the National Capital Region by local hog raisers from Feb. 8 to April 1, data from the DA showed.
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - April 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Over 250,000 hogs have been delivered to markets in Metro Manila in almost two months, in line with the Department of Agriculture’s effort to augment supply and stabilize pork prices in the market, according to the DA.

A total of 250,039 hogs and 1,678,188 kilos of carcasses were delivered to the National Capital Region by local hog raisers from Feb. 8 to April 1, data from the DA showed.

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) supplied the largest number of live hogs, accounting for 43.98 percent of total deliveries.

This was followed by Western Visayas with 19.20 percent; Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), 11.37 percent; Bicol 7.99 percent; and Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos), 7.51 percent.

Hog shipments were also made from other regions such as Central Luzon, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.

Central Luzon shipped the largest volume of carcasses, accounting for 97.89 percent, followed by Bicol region with 1.35 percent and Zamboanga peninsula with 0.46 percent.

The DA earlier said it was looking to deliver in Metro Manila at least 15,000 hogs per week for two months to stabilize pork prices in the market.

Memorandum Order 14 issued by Agriculture Secretary William Dar provides implementing guidelines for the procurement of hogs from Feb. 8 to April 8.

Dar said hogs would be directly sourced from eligible local producers through negotiated procurement and supervised by the DA regional field offices.

The government has imposed a 60-day price ceiling of P270 for kasim or pork shoulder, P300 for liempo or pork belly and P160 per kilo for chicken in Metro Manila markets.

However, pork products continue to be sold at prices higher than the cap imposed.

On Wednesday, the prevailing price of kasim in Metro Manila markets registered at P350 per kilo and liempo at P360 per kilo.

Last month, the DA said a transport subsidy shall be based on the source of hogs: P21 per kilo if from Mindanao; P15 per kilo if from the Visayas and Regions I, II, IV-B and V; and P10 per kilo if from Regions III and IV-A.

