Barangay officials apologize after viral lugaw rider claims harassment

MANILA, Philippines — Officials of Barangay Muzon in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan involved in the viral lugaw delivery incident have apologized after the food delivery rider who livestreamed it on Facebook said he was harassed by two men from the barangay.

Phez Raymundo, violence against women and children desk officer and the woman featured in the viral video, apologized to Grab driver Marvin Ignacio over the episode, where she insisted that lugaw is not essential despite the government’s pandemic task force allowing food establishments to continue operating even under enhanced community quarantine.

“Dahil po late na ng madaling-araw yun, napagod na rin po ako, nagkamali po ako ng pagpili ng salita na hindi po akma doon sa aking pinapaliwanag kay Marvin,” Raymundo said in a video posted on the barangay’s official Facebook page.

(Because it was already late, it was the middle of the night, I’m already tired, I chose the wrong words in my explanation to Marvin.)

In another livestream on Thursday, Ignacio showed how two men ordered lugaw shop Lugaw Pilipinas to close down for processing orders even during curfew hours, even if the government’s pandemic task force clarified that food establishments can operate 24/7.

After the incident, Ignacio was brought to tears in his home where he said the men harassed him.

“Takot na takot po ako para sa kaligtasan ko. Ang laki ng katawan niya at ilan pa sila? Kaya nag-live po talaga ako para mayroon akong panlaban man lang kung sakali lang ano man ang gawin nila sa akin,” he said.

(I am gravely fearing for my safety. They’ve got big bodies and they were many. That’s why I went live so I could defend myself in case they do anything to me.)

He added, “Hindi po talaga nila kami tinitigilan. Ayaw po nila kaming tigilan, ayaw po nila kami lubayan. Wala naman po kaming ginagawang masama. Sa pagkakaalam ko, sumusunod lang po kami sa IATF na pwede po kaming mag-operate.”

(They won’t stop pestering us. We’re not doing anything wrong. As far as I know, we’re just following the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that we can operate.)

The two men also appeared in the same video posted by the barangay, where they apologized for their actions.

“Handa po akong harapin kung anuman ang pagkakamali ko, sanction ng ating kapitan. Muli po, pasensiya na po,” Rudy Bernardino, team leader of Annex 1 and 2, said.

(I am ready to face whatever sanctions for whatever wrong I’ve done.)

Bernardino’s companion, however, said that it was not their intention to harass Ignacio.

Barangay chairman Marciano Gatchalian also apologized to the public for the incident and vowed that it will never happen again.

"Hindi ko po kinukunsinti ang anumang pagkukulang at pagkakamali na nagagawa ng mga empleyado sa mga tao at mga mamamayan, lalung-lalo na sa mga residente ng Barangay Muzon,” Gatchalian said.

(I do not tolerate any wrongdoings by employees towards people, especially residents of Barangay Muzon.) — Xave Gregorio