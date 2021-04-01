#VACCINEWATCHPH
Batangas dive town Mabini on lockdown against COVID-19
This February 2018 file photo shows a peek 50 feet below Anilao, a part the country’s rich biodiversity as the so-called “center of the center of marine biodiversity in the universe.”
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, file

Batangas dive town Mabini on lockdown against COVID-19

Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2021 - 11:53am

BATANGAS, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — Mayor Noel Luistro issued an executive order on Thursday declaring the whole municipality of Mabini, famous for its diving resorts, a critical COVID-19 zone and placing the town on lockdown.

This is to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease following reports from the municipal health office that the town already has 70 new cases from March 23 to 30, with another 60 peopke waiting for their test results.

The local government also said the surge of cases in the 'NCR Plus' bubble — Metro Manila, and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — "that may overspill into the municipality" is alarming.  

The lockdown will be enforced April 1 to April 4.

During the lockdown period, the minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks and social distancing will be enforced at all times.

The movement of all people shall be limited to accessing goods and services and working in offices or industries permitted to operate. Movement for leisure purposes is likewise prohibited.

The municipality will also enforce limited operations of commercial establishments such as the public market, grocery and sari-sari stores in the whole town and specifically in the central business districts of Barangays Poblacion, Anilao Proper and Talaga East.

Businesses will be open only from 6 a.m. to 12 noon. Baragay market schedules at the public market are likewise suspended.

Those below 15 above 65, as well as those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity or health risks, including pregnant women and any person residing with them shall stay at home except when the situation warrants obtaining essential goods and services or for work in industries and offices.

Mass gatherings are prohibited. But religious gatherings under General Community Quarantine shall be allowed at 50% of the seating capacity of the church or other religious venues. The number of people attending baptism and wedding ceremonies is limited to 10.

Visits to open air memorial parks and cemeteries is also limited to just 10 people per group.

Meanhwile, outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as but not limited to walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting, diving and skateboarding are permitted. This is provided they follow the minimum health and safety protocols.

The municipality will also implement a liquor ban and a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. based on existing municipal ordinance.  

The provincial health office said Mabini had 199 confirmed covid cases, 52 active cases, a single death and 146 recoveries as of Wednesday.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.

BATANGAS MABINI NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
