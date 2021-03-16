Fine of P5,000 to be imposed for not wearing face masks in Batangas City

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, the Batangas City government will strictly impose fine penalty of P5,000 for those who will not wear or improperly wear face masks beginning Tuesday.

“Warnings will no longer be issued,” the office said Monday in a statement published in Batangas City’s official Facebook page Palakat Batangas City, citing the consensus made by the city’s Inter-agency Task Force for emerging infectious diseases.

The LGU said the move was meant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect citizens against the new variants.

Batangas City ordinance no. 4, series of 2020, requires residents and those traveling to or within Batangas City to the wear face masks covering the nose, mouth and chin during the existence of epidemic or publich health emergency. Violators may face a fine of not less than P5,000 and maximum six months imprisonment.

The city government led by the EBD monitoring team and the Batangas City police would strictly monitor and enforce health and safety protocols among business establishments such as shopping malls, supermarkets, restaurants, eateries and other businesses.

The said establishments may be closed if caught violating health protocols.

They will also monitor public utility vehicles to ensure that the 50% maximum capacity for passengers and other protocols namely the presence of plastic barriers and alcohol and the mandatory wearing of face masks and face shield are followed.

Tricycles plying Batangas City will also be under watch.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard is tasked to monitor and ensure that the minimum health and safety protocols are being followed on sea vessels.

Swimming in public beaches is strictly not allowed.

Only the hotels and resorts accredited by the Department of Tourism, those with business permits and permit to operate, will be allowed to open and accept bookings.

Individuals aged 14 years old and below and 66 years old and above are still not allowed to go out of their residences in accordance with the IATF guidelines.

Mayor Beverly Dimacuha asked DILG city director Ester Dator and her brother ABC President Dondon Dimacuha to ensure the barangay official’s cooperation towards the strict enforcement of health protocols in their respective jurisdiction.

In its latest report as of 5 p.m. Monday, the city health office said Batangas City has 2582 confirmed COVID cases, 43 active cases, 77 deaths and 2,462 recoveries.

Two more individuals confirmed positive for the virus Monday – a 24–year-old woman from Barangay Balagtas and a 62-year-old man from Barangay San Isidro, who had comorbidities.

The Filipino Connection is a regional partner of Philstar.com.