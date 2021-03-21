#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
This satellite image shows Lipa City in Batangas
Google Maps

Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers

Marlon Luistro (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 12:17pm

BATANGAS, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — Archbishop Gilbert Garcera confirmed on Saturday that and he other priests from the Archdiocese of Lipa had tested positive for COVID-19 even as he asked for prayers for their immediate recovery and the COVID pandemic to end.

In a Circular No. 15, series of 21, issued March 20, the bishop said they are in a health managed condition. However, while necessary medical treatment continues, he admits that the battle against COVID-19 is "far from over."

Garcera likewise thanked priests, religious and the laity for their well wishes and prayers.

He also asked all priests in the Archdiocese of Lipa to offer their Masses, Holy Hours and recitation of the rosary for their "immediate recovery and end to this pandemic."

"As we pray for an end to this COVID-19 pandemic, let us entrust ourselves to the maternal intercession of Our Lady of Caysassay and consecrate ourselves to the spiritual fatherhood of St. Joseph the foster father of our Lord," the bishop said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lipa City Health Office reported that two priests, ages 62 and 38 years old, both residing in Barangay Mataas na Lupa tested positive for COVID-19. Both had fever and experienced breathing difficulty.

No details were given how the said priests possibly contracted the virus.

In the previous week, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Lipa City has risen, with 50 new COVID infections reported Saturday, bringing the total to 1803. Seven new recoveries were reported yesterday, bringing the total to 1444 since the start of the global pandemic. 

COVID death toll in Lipa City remains at 73.

Two hospitals, namely Metro Lipa Medical Center and Lipa Medix Medical Center, have declared full capacity and they are temporarily not admitting COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, the Philippines logged a record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day surge since last year's pandemic. These new cases brought the country’s total infections to 656,056 with 80,642 active cases, 12,930 deaths and 562,484 recoveries.

Of yesterday's 114 cases of new variants, 62 cases were South African, 46 were UK variant and six P.3 variant.

BATANGAS LIPA CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
9 use dating app in kidnapping
9 use dating app in kidnapping
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Nine men who allegedly kidnapped a Chinese man using a dating app were arrested in Las Piñas City on Friday night...
Nation
fbfb
Rizal, Paco parks to limit visiting hours amid COVID-19 case surge
Rizal, Paco parks to limit visiting hours amid COVID-19 case surge
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The National Parks Development Committee is shortening the visiting hours to Rizal and Paco Park starting March 19, Frid...
Nation
fbfb
Businessman indicted over fake papers
By Robertzon Ramirez | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The Pasay City prosecutor’s office indicted a businessman for allegedly falsifying documents in an ongoing dispute with his siblings in a family-owned real estate firm.
Nation
fbfb
Fire in Corinthian Gardens leaves 5 dead, 3 injured
Fire in Corinthian Gardens leaves 5 dead, 3 injured
1 day ago
A fire broke out in an upscale residential area in Quezon City early Saturday, leaving five dead and three injured.
Nation
fbfb
Raps filed vs panel over 1st Philippine mass claim
By Ben Serrano | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Members of a panel of experts tasked to determine the site of the first mass in the country are facing criminal charges for falsification and libel.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
By Marlon Luistro | 51 minutes ago
Garcera also asked all priests in the Archdiocese of Lipa to offer their Masses, Holy Hours and recitation of the rosary for...
Nation
fbfb
5 cops slain in Camarines Norte clash with NPAs
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Five police officers were killed and two others were wounded in an encounter with suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Labo, Camarines Norte on Friday night.
Nation
fbfb
CIDG probes kidnap victim’s link to investment scam
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is looking into the reported involvement of alleged kidnap victim Patrocenio Chiyuto in an investement scam.
Nation
fbfb
Fake NBI agent, 2 others caught with guns, drugs
By Ghio Ong | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
A man was arrested in Pateros on Friday night for allegedly posing as a National Bureau of Investigation agent.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-PBA player nabbed for brawl
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Former Philippine Basketball Association player Marc Cardona was served an arrest warrant for serious physical injuries on Thursday in connection with a February 2020 brawl, the Eastern Police District said yes...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with