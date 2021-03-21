Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers

BATANGAS, Philippines (The Filipino Connection) — Archbishop Gilbert Garcera confirmed on Saturday that and he other priests from the Archdiocese of Lipa had tested positive for COVID-19 even as he asked for prayers for their immediate recovery and the COVID pandemic to end.

In a Circular No. 15, series of 21, issued March 20, the bishop said they are in a health managed condition. However, while necessary medical treatment continues, he admits that the battle against COVID-19 is "far from over."

Garcera likewise thanked priests, religious and the laity for their well wishes and prayers.

He also asked all priests in the Archdiocese of Lipa to offer their Masses, Holy Hours and recitation of the rosary for their "immediate recovery and end to this pandemic."

"As we pray for an end to this COVID-19 pandemic, let us entrust ourselves to the maternal intercession of Our Lady of Caysassay and consecrate ourselves to the spiritual fatherhood of St. Joseph the foster father of our Lord," the bishop said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lipa City Health Office reported that two priests, ages 62 and 38 years old, both residing in Barangay Mataas na Lupa tested positive for COVID-19. Both had fever and experienced breathing difficulty.

No details were given how the said priests possibly contracted the virus.

In the previous week, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Lipa City has risen, with 50 new COVID infections reported Saturday, bringing the total to 1803. Seven new recoveries were reported yesterday, bringing the total to 1444 since the start of the global pandemic.

COVID death toll in Lipa City remains at 73.

Two hospitals, namely Metro Lipa Medical Center and Lipa Medix Medical Center, have declared full capacity and they are temporarily not admitting COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, the Philippines logged a record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day surge since last year's pandemic. These new cases brought the country’s total infections to 656,056 with 80,642 active cases, 12,930 deaths and 562,484 recoveries.

Of yesterday's 114 cases of new variants, 62 cases were South African, 46 were UK variant and six P.3 variant.