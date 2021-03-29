QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has tested positive for COVID-19 eight months after first being infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community care facility in the city.

"As our doctors always remind us, COVID-19 has not been beaten and it continues to spread," she said in Filipino.

JUST IN: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew.



“Eight months after my first bout with COVID-19, I am very sad to report that I have once again tested positive for the virus,” she said in a statement.



????: @QCGov pic.twitter.com/5SkeCxBHjz — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 29, 2021

She said that that she has again tested positive despite precautions is a reminder to not be complacent about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belmonte said the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit has already started contact tracing to inform people she has been on contact with.

"While the country prepares to commemorate Holy Week, I would like to ask for prayers for our brave frontliners," she said. "May God protect them while they perform their duties and may everyone's suffering due to the COVID-19 virus ease," she also said.

—

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.