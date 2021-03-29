#VACCINEWATCHPH
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte leads the distribution of food and sanitation items at Barangay Marilag, where one of the 44 confirmed COVID-19 infections came from, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Belmonte also visited Barangay Escopa 1 and Barangay Escopa 2 as part of the relief operation while residents observe strict home quarantine measures.

(Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 8:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has tested positive for COVID-19 eight months after first being infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community care facility in the city.

"As our doctors always remind us, COVID-19 has not been beaten and it continues to spread," she said in Filipino.

She said that that she has again tested positive despite precautions is a reminder to not be complacent about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belmonte said the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit has already started contact tracing to inform people she has been on contact with.

"While the country prepares to commemorate Holy Week, I would like to ask for prayers for our brave frontliners," she said. "May God protect them while they perform their duties and may everyone's suffering due to the COVID-19 virus ease," she also said.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

