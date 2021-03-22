Baguio to ban visitors from NCR, nearby provinces
MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Monday announced that the city would no longer accept tourists from general community quarantine areas.
“Because of the recent issuance of IATF Resolution No. 104, we will make necessary adjustments. Hindi tayo tatanggap coming from NCR (National Capital Region), some parts of Region 3 and Region 4 specifically Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite Laguna,” he said at the Baguio City Hall Grounds.
The IATF Resolution No. 104 released Sunday restricted non-essential travels to and from Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna as the country’s COVID-19 cases topped 7,000 for three-consecutive days.
Latest Travel Advisory for TOURISTS from NCR, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal. We regret that the city will have to...Posted by Baguio Tourism on Sunday, 21 March 2021
Magalong said that tourists from these areas comprise almost 70% of the city’s visitors.
During the Tourism and Technology Forum last Wednesday, Baguio City tourism officer Alec Mapalo said an average of 2,359 travels are being approved via the tourist management app Baguio VIS.I.T.A.
From March 1 to 14, the city received 33,086 travel requests and only 33,029 were approved.
“We will be expecting downtrend of our visitors especially during holy week,” the city chief executive said.
“That’s one way of controlling mobility,” he added.
The mayor added that the city availed of active community for four days.
Out of 2,641 who underwent Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction test, only 30 tested positive for COVID-19.
As of March 21, the city has a total 6,877 cases with 714 active cases, 117 deaths and 6,046 recoveries.
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad
Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong says the city will not accept tourists from NCR, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna and Cavite in line with the IATF Resolution No. 104 that prohibits non-essential travels. — Philstar.com/Rosette Adel
