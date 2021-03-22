#VACCINEWATCHPH
Baguio to ban visitors from NCR, nearby provinces

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Monday announced that the city would no longer accept tourists from general community quarantine areas.

“Because of the recent issuance of IATF Resolution No. 104, we will make necessary adjustments. Hindi tayo tatanggap coming from NCR (National Capital Region), some parts of Region 3 and Region 4 specifically Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite Laguna,” he said at the Baguio City Hall Grounds.

The IATF Resolution No. 104 released Sunday restricted non-essential travels to and from Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna as the country’s COVID-19 cases topped 7,000 for three-consecutive days.

Latest Travel Advisory for TOURISTS from NCR, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal. We regret that the city will have to...

Posted by Baguio Tourism on Sunday, 21 March 2021

Magalong said that tourists from these areas comprise almost 70% of the city’s visitors.

During the Tourism and Technology Forum last Wednesday, Baguio City tourism officer Alec Mapalo said an average of 2,359 travels are being approved via the tourist management app Baguio VIS.I.T.A.

From March 1 to 14, the city received 33,086 travel requests and only 33,029 were approved.

“We will be expecting downtrend of our visitors especially during holy week,” the city chief executive said.

“That’s one way of controlling mobility,” he added.

The mayor added that the city availed of active community for four days.

Out of 2,641 who underwent Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction test, only 30 tested positive for COVID-19.

As of March 21, the city has a total 6,877 cases with 714 active cases, 117 deaths and 6,046 recoveries.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 22, 2021 - 12:44pm

Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

March 22, 2021 - 12:44pm

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong says the city will not accept tourists from NCR, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna and Cavite in line with the IATF Resolution No. 104 that prohibits non-essential travels. —  Philstar.com/Rosette Adel

March 19, 2021 - 8:05am

The National Task Force vs COVID-19 revises its earlier memo on the temporary suspension of travel into the Philippines.

All Filipino citizens, whether a returning OFW or non-OFW, will be allowed to return to the country.

March 18, 2021 - 3:23pm

The Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force approves saliva RT-PCR test as an alternative to the nasopharyngeal swab RT-PCR as one of the entry requirements to the island.

The DOT and BIATF say the test should only be administered by the Philippine Red Cross and other testing laboratories that have been approved and accredited by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health. —  Rosette Adel

March 14, 2021 - 9:33am

Australia is "working with Singapore" to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said Sunday, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by COVID-19.

Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australia was "working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble (beginning) in July".

"As the vaccine rolls out, not only in Australia but in other countries, we will reopen more bubbles," he told public broadcaster ABC.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated to travel between the countries without quarantining. — AFP

March 11, 2021 - 11:54am

Almost one million Australians will be able to enjoy half-price flights to domestic holiday destinations, under a government plan announced Thursday to boost tourism as Covid border closures keep international travellers out.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government would spend Aus$1.2 billion (US$929,000 million) to subsidise 800,000 flights to areas outside major cities that were "heavily dependent on international tourists".

Half-price airfares will be offered to entice Australians to book holidays at places like the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru and the Gold Coast. — AFP

