#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
'Palawon't': Residents reject proposal to divide province
Voters in Palawan line up at a polling center to get their temperatures checked before they are allowed to cast their votes.
Twitter/COMELEC spokesperson James Jimenez

'Palawon't': Residents reject proposal to divide province

(Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 8:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Palawan voted to reject a move to divide the province into Palawan del Norte, Palawan del Sur, and Palawan Oriental in a plebiscite, the results of which were certified on Tuesday.

Per the tally of the provincial board of canvassers, 172,304 voted "No" to splitting the province against 122,223 who were for the move. 

In a 5 p.m. update, the Commission on Elections said 22 out of 23 municipalities were already canvassed, with voter turnout at 60.06%.

"The people of Palawan exercised their right to suffrage and decided their own fate," COMELEC spokesperson James Jimenez wrote on Twitter. "With a 60% voter turnout, the people have spoken loud and clear."

Had it succeeded, the province would have been divided into Palawan del Norte, Palawan Oriental and Palawan del Sur under a law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019. 

With partial results on Monday indicating failure of the proposition, Palawan Gov. Jose Alvarez conceded its defeat, saying also that it would be a loss for hopes to improve the province's economy.

Those opposed to the split had warned that dividing the Philippines' "last ecological frontier" into three smaller provinces would mean huge economic costs and would pose a threat to the environment.

"The division of Palawan is a political agenda," said lawyer Gerthie Anda of the Save Palawan Movement in February. "This is costly [and] dangerous to the environment and culture. This was not studied and there was no consultation that is fair and sufficient."

Palawan has long been known for its rich natural resources and diverse flora and fauna, which also happen to be a draw for tourists.

UNESCO said that the province is home to 105 out of 475 already threatened species in the country, of which, 67 are endemic to the Philippines.

COMELEC over the weekend said the Palawan plebiscite will be viewed as a test on how the country could conduct elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters who turned out had their temperature checked and screened for COVID-19 symptoms. They were also required to wear face masks. 

Those with temperature of above 37.5 degrees Celsius or with symptoms were isolated in separate polling precints, where election personnel were in full protective equipment.

"With the successful conclusion of the Palawan plebiscite, the Philippines joins the ranks of democracies that, despite the pandemic, have conducted free and fair elections — and with higher than expected voter turnouts," Jimenez added. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Xave Gregorio

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS PALAWAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
29 suffer side effects from Sinovac
29 suffer side effects from Sinovac
By Ben Serrano | 21 hours ago
Twenty-nine healthcare workers in Caraga region reportedly experienced adverse effects after getting vaccinated with Sinovac,...
Nation
fbfb
Respondents studying charges vs Dacera’s mom
By Ghio Ong | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Some of the respondents in the case involving the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera are considering filing counter-charges against her mother for allegedly concocting lies against them.
Nation
fbfb
DOT seeks penalties vs Coron tourist who forged travel documents
DOT seeks penalties vs Coron tourist who forged travel documents
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Department of Tourism on Monday reported another case of a tourist who entered Coron, Palawan with falsified travel documents...
Nation
fbfb
OCTA: Lockdowns slow down virus surge in Malabon, Navotas
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
The granular lockdowns in the cities of Malabon and Navotas helped slow down the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to professor Guido David of the OCTA Research Group.
Nation
fbfb
Binay: Makati&rsquo;s hospital beds full
Binay: Makati’s hospital beds full
By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
Hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Makati are at full capacity due to the rising number of infections in the city, Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Fine of P5,000 to be imposed for not wearing face masks in Batangas City
Fine of P5,000 to be imposed for not wearing face masks in Batangas City
By Marlon Luistro | 7 hours ago
In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, the Batangas City government will strictly impose fine penalty of...
Nation
fbfb
Manila locks down 6 barangays
Manila locks down 6 barangays
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
The Manila city government will place six barangays under lockdown for four days to help contain the spread of COVID-19, Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte: COVID-19 infections in Quezon City transmitted at work
Belmonte: COVID-19 infections in Quezon City transmitted at work
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The Quezon City government has identified the workplace as a COVID-19 hotspot as more than 100 fresh cases were found to have...
Nation
fbfb
Vico&rsquo;s driver dies of COVID-19
Vico’s driver dies of COVID-19
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto announced yesterday that he is on a 14-day quarantine as his personal driver died after testing positive...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-Lanao mayor gets 10 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
A former municipal mayor in Lanao del Norte has been sentenced to six to 10 years in prison for granting P11.8 million in cash advances to a municipal employee.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with