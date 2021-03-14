#VACCINEWATCHPH
3-day local ECQ imposed on Makati barangay’s roads

Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - March 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Makati yesterday placed some roads in Barangay Pio del Pilar under a three-day localized enhanced community quarantine (LECQ) after 25 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Abby Binay, in her Executive Order 6, declared portions of the following streets under LECQ from yesterday until 11:59 p.m. of March 16: Mayor street (from Cuangco to Jerry streets); the whole of Jerry street; Cuangco street (from Mayor to M. Reyes streets); M. Reyes street (from Cuangco to Arguelles streets); Arguelles street (from Evangelista to A. Apolinario streets); A. Apolinario street (from Arguelles to Calhoun streets); Calhoun street (from A. Apolinario to Evangelista streets); and Evangelista street (from Calhoun to Arguelles streets).

The city health department recorded 25 confirmed COVID cases in the areas and listed 42 other persons as the patients’ close contacts.

Binay ordered all residents of these areas to stay indoors. Personnel from the city epidemiology and surveillance unit would visit them at home and administer swab tests, she said.

If a member of a household in the affected areas is found with COVID-19, the three-day lockdown would be extended to up to 14 days with the patients being brought to quarantine facilities, the city government said. However, the lockdown could be lifted from a household if all its occupants test negative for the coronavirus.

Establishments in the affected areas should not open for business, the order said.

City police and personnel from the city government’s public safety department would be deployed at “restricted perimeter control” areas.

Binay pledged to send food packs to affected households, while she said food deliveries should be dropped at a drop-off point at Arguelles street.

“This is an LGU-led zoning containment strategy, which is the best approach in containing COVID-19 as it surgically targets areas where cases, either positive or suspected, are concentrated. Through this, we can monitor the number of cases more accurately and adopt a calibrated response that can adapt to the emerging conditions,” Binay said, referring to local government units.

As of Friday, the city government has recorded 12,339 total COVID-19 cases with 11,140 recoveries, 440 deaths and 759 active cases.

Barangay Pio del Pilar has the highest number of active cases in the city with 128.

