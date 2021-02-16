Intramuros to reopen three sites starting February 17

MANILA, Philippines — The Intramuros Administration on Tuesday announced that it will be reopening its three sites after nearly a year of being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the IA said Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego will be reopening to the public starting February 17. It will be opened until further notice.

“Dungeons, Museo ni Rizal, Asean Gardens and other sites are not yet open,” the IA said.

It said that only tourists aged 15 to 65 are allowed to visit the sites.

Schedules, entrance fee and maximum capacity of the three sites appear below:

IA also advised the visitors of guidelines for public spaces.

It will implement no mask, no entry policy while also imposing mandatory temperature and symptoms screening.

The administration also asked the public to observe physical distancing of at least one meter, practice respiratory etiquette at all times and observe proper hand hygiene, among others.

Guests must also register on the government’s contact tracing app, Staysafe.PH app before entering their sites.

“Please follow the proper health and safety protocols. Have a #SafeTrip, Pinas!” the administration wrote.

“Let’s do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” another post of IA read.

Other guidelines appear below:

In November last year, World Travel Awards hailed the famed walled city of Manila, Intramuros, as Asia’s leading tourist attraction in 2020.